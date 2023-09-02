ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

7 gunned down as bandits attack worshippers in Kaduna mosque

Nurudeen Shotayo

The bandits attacked the mosque when the villagers were performing the Isha’i (Sunset) prayer.

Unknown gunmen
Unknown gunmen

Recommended articles

According to local sources, the attackers gunned down five of the victims in the mosque, while the other two victims were killed at different locations within the area.

The daredevil bandits struck around 8 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, as the villagers were observing sunset prayers (Isha’i) at a local mosque in the community.

A resident of the village, identified as Dan Asabe, said two other villagers sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also confirming the incident, the village Head, Malam Abdulrahaman Yusuf, disclosed that one of the victims killed inside the mosque was the head of the village's vigilance group.

“We suspected they traced him (vigilante boss) to the mosque to attack him. We were inside the mosque praying when they arrived and started shooting. Five persons were killed at the mosque, while a driver who brought food items to the village was also killed. The other person was killed at a nearby village,” said Yusuf, per Daily Trust.

The village Head also said security agencies comprising soldiers and police officers from Ikara town and Palgore area arrived at the scene in the early hours of Saturday but, the bandits had already left the village before then.

Yusuf added that one of the victims injured during the attack was taken to Aminu Kano Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Lawal Shehu, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of the state Uba Sani, declined to comment on the development when contacted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aide, however, said he would confirm the issue from the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

For his part, the Acting Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mansir Alhassan, who confirmed the incident, said security personnel had been mobilised to nearby bushes to fish out the perpetrators.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gunmen invade El-Rufai Estate in Abuja, abduct resident

Gunmen invade El-Rufai Estate in Abuja, abduct resident

7 gunned down as bandits attack worshippers in Kaduna mosque

7 gunned down as bandits attack worshippers in Kaduna mosque

How FG can reduce fuel price to less than ₦200 per litre - IPMAN

How FG can reduce fuel price to less than ₦200 per litre - IPMAN

Driving from Lagos to Abuja on our proposed highway will take 4 hours - Umahi

Driving from Lagos to Abuja on our proposed highway will take 4 hours - Umahi

Stop harassment of Isese adherents, Soyinka tells Muslims

Stop harassment of Isese adherents, Soyinka tells Muslims

Tinubu not planning to appoint me as CBN governor - Tony Elumelu

Tinubu not planning to appoint me as CBN governor - Tony Elumelu

Ogun LG boss who accused Abiodun of fund diversion lands in DSS custody

Ogun LG boss who accused Abiodun of fund diversion lands in DSS custody

Tinubu to attend G-20 Summit in India, to meet world leaders, CEOs

Tinubu to attend G-20 Summit in India, to meet world leaders, CEOs

Tinubu reshuffles NDDC board, replaces Ondo, Cross River reps after protests

Tinubu reshuffles NDDC board, replaces Ondo, Cross River reps after protests

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Portable

Why NBA invited Portable to perform at corporate event

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Enoh during his inspection tour of National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. [NAN]

Why I relocated my office to MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja – Minister

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies