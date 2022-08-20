60k increment for professors & other reasons why ASUU rejected FG's offer.

Deadlock: Pulse reported that the meeting between the union and the Professor Nimi Briggs-led committee of the FG ended in a deadlock after certain conditions put forward by ASUU couldn't be met.

Commenting on what transpired at the meeting, ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, said in a statement on Thursday, August 18, 2022, that the union was angered by the “award”, presented by the Nimi Briggs-led team which came in a manner of “take-it-or-leave-it’’ , in ordinarily sheet of paper.

Details in the offer: While Osodeke didn't go into some of the details in the proposal, ASUU zonal coordinator, Port Harcourt zone, Stanley Ogoun, has now come out to shed more light on the matter.

As reported by The Punch, Ogoun said the Federal Government proposed that it would increase the salaries of professors by N60,000 while other lecturers would have their salaries increased within the range of N30,000 and N60,000.

He also added that government promised to release the revitalisation fund of N170 billion which would be included in the 2023 budget.

Ogoun's statement: “Nigerians should be aware of offers the so-called minister came up with. These are: (a) 170 billion naira for revitalisation in the 2023 budget; (b) a promise to increase by N60,000 the salary of a professor at the bar in next year’s budget; (c) no statement on the amendment of the National University Commission Act gathering dust at the National Assembly (d) payment of two tranches of outstanding Earned Academic Allowance in next year’s budget; (d) a promise to adopt the University Transparency and Accountability Solution; and (e) another promise to release the white papers.”

“Imagine the level of deceitfulness by the minister! A promise to fulfill demands in an election year? We did not embark on strike for over six months geared towards improving our public universities only to come back with mere promissory notes from a government that is notorious for reneging on agreements. I’m sure Nigerians would not forgive us.

“On the issue of withheld salaries, and the claim that we do not deserve the salaries. We challenge the government to prove if the unproductive staff of our moribund refineries and other agencies of similar nature are not being paid. They should also justify why unproductive politicians that are responsible for the current comatose state of Nigeria are receiving humongous salaries and allowances. For the avoidance of doubt, teaching is only one of the assignments we undertake as lecturers. It only earns a candidate, going for promotion, a maximum of one point per year. Research and community service are the core requirements for promotion.