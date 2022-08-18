RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ASUU explains why Tuesday meeting with FG couldn't end 7-month strike

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has advanced reasons why its meeting with the Professor Nimi Briggs-led committee of the Federal Government on August 16 ended in deadlock.

ASUU (PremiumTimesNG)
ASUU (PremiumTimesNG)

The union explained that the deadlock came into being because of a certain award of Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS) said to have been prepared by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission to it.

The union, in a press statement signed by its President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, on Thursday expressed anger that the “award”, presented by the Nimi Briggs-led team came in a manner of “take-it-or-leave-it’’ , in ordinarily sheet of paper.

The ASUU president said the ‘award salary’, was against the principle of collective bargaining based on the Wages Boards and Industrial Council’s Decree No. 1 of 1973, the Trade Dispute Act (1976).

He said it was against the ILO Conventions 49 (1948), 91(1950), 154 (1988) and recommendation 153 (1981), Udoji Commission Report of 1974, and Cookey Commission Report of 1981.

According to him, the report also provided a platform for resolving such important issues as special Salaries and Conditions of Service of University Staff, University Funding, roles of Pro Chancellors, Vice-Chancellors, and National Universities Commission (NUC).

He said that a key outcome was a special salary scale for university staff known as University Salary Structure (USS).

He, therefore, said the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Education, should return to the New Draft Agreement of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Renegotiation Committee, whose work spanned a total of five and half years, as a demonstration of good faith.

According to the statement, tagged: “Why ASUU Rejects Governments Award of Salary”, the union claimed that government imposed the ongoing strike action on them, and has encouraged it to linger because of its provocative indifference.

“The Munzali Jibril-led renegotiation committee, submitted the first Draft Agreement in May 2021 but government’s official response did not come until about one year later.

“Again, the “Award” presented by the Nimi Briggs-led Team, came across in a manner of take-it-or-leave-it on a sheet of paper. No serious country in the world treats their scholars this way.

“Over the years, particularly since 1992, the union had always argued for, and negotiated a separate salary structure for academics for obvious reasons.

“ASUU does not accept any awarded salary as was the case in the administration of Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar. The separate salary structures in all FGN/ASUU Agreements were usually the outcome of Collective Bargaining processes,” he said.

He said the major reason given by the Federal Government for its miserly offer, which was paucity of revenue, was not tenable.

“This is because of several reasons, chief of which is poor management of the economy. This has given rise to leakages in the revenue of governments at all levels.

“There is wasteful spending, misappropriation of funds and outright stealing of our collective patrimony.

“ASUU believes that if the leakages in the management of the country’s resources are stopped, there will be more than enough to meet the nation’s revenue and expenditure targets, without borrowing and plunging the country into debt crisis as is the case now.

“At the commencement of the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement on March 16, 2017, both the federal government and ASUU teams agreed to be guided by” some terms of reference.

“ASUU, however, expressed regrets that the former reneged on its side of obligations and agreed in the agreement,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court sets date to hear Bola Tinubu certificate forgery suit

Court sets date to hear Bola Tinubu certificate forgery suit

Buhari govt awards Tompolo multi-billion pipeline protection contract

Buhari govt awards Tompolo multi-billion pipeline protection contract

LASU lecturer, Jide Jimoh becomes Professor of Journalism

LASU lecturer, Jide Jimoh becomes Professor of Journalism

Former PDP guber candidate dumps party to support Peter Obi

Former PDP guber candidate dumps party to support Peter Obi

We need to consult an oracle for anti-corruption in Nigeria – Reps member

We need to consult an oracle for anti-corruption in Nigeria – Reps member

No short shelf doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria — FG

No short shelf doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria — FG

Correctional Service trains 455 inmates on trades

Correctional Service trains 455 inmates on trades

YABATECH unveils N50 billion Endowment Fund Logo — Rector

YABATECH unveils N50 billion Endowment Fund Logo — Rector

Illegal detention: AGF, police to pay lady accused of spying for IPOB 60m

Illegal detention: AGF, police to pay lady accused of spying for IPOB 60m

Trending

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

Lagos Govt tackles Peter Obi over false claim about ASUU strike

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Breaking: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout. [nigeriaelectricityhub]

BREAKING: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout

Chris Ngige.

Blackout: Ngige holds emergency meeting with electricity workers