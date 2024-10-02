Cabinet reshuffle: 6 Tinubu ministers who may be replaced

Several ministers are under scrutiny for their perceived lack of performance, mismanagement, or failure to address the pressing issues within their portfolios.

If undertaken, the reshuffle would be a strategic move by Tinubu to realign his administration with its core promises of economic revival, transparency, and effective governance.

Below, we critically examine six ministers who may be shown the exit door.

1. Adegboyega Oyetola (Minister of Marine and Blue Economy)

Adegboyega Oyetola was entrusted with a critical portfolio to tap into Nigeria's maritime and blue economy potential.

However, Oyetola's performance has fallen short of expectations, with many arguing that the ministry has not delivered tangible results.

In a sector with immense promise for economic diversification and job creation, Oyetola's slow pace in reforming Nigeria's maritime infrastructure and his ministry's lack of cohesive policy direction have led to growing calls for his removal.

A fresh face could bring renewed focus and energy to a ministry crucial to Nigeria's economic future.

2. Abubakar Bagudu (Minister of Budget and National Planning)

Abubakar Bagudu is at the centre of the most vocal calls for change. His alleged mishandling of the 2024 budget has drawn ire from key civil society groups such as BudgIT and SERAP, who accuse him of overseeing an intensely opaque and fraudulent budget process.

Reports of inflated projects and questionable insertions by contractors have raised alarms about the integrity of Nigeria's fiscal management under Bagudu's watch.

Additionally, Bagudu's continued membership in the National Executive Council significantly dents the Tinubu administration's image internationally.

Recently spotlighted by Bloomberg as a former "bagman" for the late General Sani Abacha, who in 2020 took the Federal Government to court in Europe over the controversial $150 million Abacha loot.

Economists have also argued that Bagudu's prominent role as Tinubu's Minister of Budget and National Planning poses a serious risk to Nigeria's chances of receiving any form of debt relief from its international partners and lending agencies, casting further doubts on Bagudu's role in the government.

3. Tahir Maman (Minister of Education)

Tahir Maman's tenure as Minister of Education has been underwhelming. The sector continues to suffer from chronic underfunding, dilapidated infrastructure, and incessant strikes.

Critics argue that Maman has failed to provide a clear roadmap for addressing these longstanding issues, leading to further decay in the quality of education.

In a nation where millions of children are out of school, Maman's perceived inaction and lack of engagement with education stakeholders have made him a target for removal.

A change in leadership could signal a fresh start for a ministry that desperately needs a transformative vision.

4. Bello Matawalle (Minister of State for Defence)

Bello Matawalle, the former governor of Zamfara State, was expected to bring local expertise to the defence ministry, given his experience in dealing with insecurity in the North West.

However, his tenure has been marked by little progress in tackling banditry, insurgency, and other security challenges.

Matawalle's position has become even more precarious following allegations by the Governor of Zamfara State, accusing him of sponsoring banditry.

This accusation casts a moral burden on the Tinubu administration, demanding a thorough investigation. Matawalle may need to step aside while the allegations are scrutinised to preserve the government's credibility.

5. John Enoh (Minister of Sports Development)

John Enoh's stewardship of Nigeria's sports sector has not been without controversy. Enoh has faced criticism for his handling of national sports programs, with many arguing that he lacks the vision needed to revamp Nigerian sports on both the local and international stage.

Concerns over mismanagement, inadequate funding, and poor planning have plagued the ministry, and there is a growing sentiment that Enoh's tenure has not inspired confidence in Nigeria's sporting future.

Sports are a unifying force in the country, so Enoh's replacement could be a strategic move to breathe new life into the sector, particularly as Nigeria prepares for major international tournaments.

6. Wale Edun (Minister of Finance)

Another key figure under scrutiny, Wale Edun, has drawn criticism for the way Nigeria's economy has been managed under his watch.

With inflation rising, unemployment persisting, and public discontent with economic policies growing, Alake's tenure as finance minister has become a focal point of dissatisfaction.

His failure to present clear, impactful policies to address these pressing economic issues has fueled speculation that his days in Tinubu's cabinet may be numbered.

The reshuffling of the finance ministry could signal a critical shift in Tinubu's approach to economic recovery as Nigerians demand more decisive and transparent leadership in handling the nation's finances.

As the proposed reshuffle looms, President Tinubu must make a critical decision about which ministers to keep and which to let go.

Reshuffling the cabinet would allow Tinubu to realign his administration with Nigerians' needs and expectations in a time of economic hardship and rising public frustration.