Oyetola very capable to lead Osun APC to success - Former VC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abubakre said by this action, the leadership of Oyetola has been validated by all APC stakeholders in Osun State.

Former Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola
Former Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola

In a statement issued in Abuja, Abubakre who is also a former Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, recalled that the choice of Oyetola was adopted unanimously by the Prof. Adewoye Committee on repositioning the APC in Osun State.

He said the adoption which was at a meeting of the Party in the Tinubu – Shettima House in Osogbo,

“was not contradicted by any known legitimate member of the Party as far as our knowledge goes”.

“The manner in which the leadership and membership of the party unanimously confirmed Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola’s leadership, is a vote of confidence in his unalloyed trajectory of support for rebuilding the Party.

“Oyetola’s humility, patience, straight behaviour and generosity are the necessary assets to enable him by the grace of God The Almighty, to steer the ship of the Party to a glorious harbour.

“The outstanding show of solidarity with the wish of the Party by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Bashiru on the choice of the leader is instructive,” he said.

Abubakre urged major APC stakeholders like another former governor of the state, to embrace the party and align with members to ensure that the party remains united and formidable.

He also appealed to the foundation Chairman of the Party, Chief Adebisi Akande, to serve as a chief reconciler between aggrieved stakeholders on one hand and President Ahmed Tinubu and Oyetola on the other hand.

“As for the Party, there can only be more incidents of return to the mainstream of the Party like Senator Mudashiru Hussein had done as well as many other big fishes defecting from the ruling party, PDP in the state,” Abubakre said.

He called for more dedication among local government chairmen of Osun APC, the state executives of the Party and Egbe Agba Osun (Elders of Osun) led by its Chairman, Sola Akinwumi.

According to Abubakre, for Osun APC members and stakeholders, the time to work harder for the Party is now.

“Both the leader, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola and the indefatigable State Chairman of the Party, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, are equally up to the task.

“May God enable the party to secure victory in all polls better than ever before,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

