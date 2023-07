6 friends died in Ogun after taking alcohol at friend's house

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the incident occurred on Tuesday, at a drinking joint where the seven friends reportedly gathered to have a nice time.

The source said that the deceased and the suspect had serious altercation at the joint but later resolved their matter.

It was further learnt that the suspect offered to donate a bottle of drink to affirm their reconciliation.

According to a source, all those that had the drink died, except the seventh person that allegedly served the drink from his home.

He was said not to have partook of it.

The source said that some hours after they had dispersed, news filtered into the town that two of them had died, while four others were hospitalised.

It also said that the four died the following day.

The suspect was reported to have fled the area in the wake of the incident.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident to NAN.