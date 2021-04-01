As of April 1, 2021, a total of 51 million Nigerians have enrolled for the National Identification Number (NIN), according to Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

The minister announced the figure while briefing State House House correspondents in the nation's capital city of Abuja on Thursday, April 1.

The deadline for Nigerians to integrate their NINs with their phone numbers is April 6, 2021.

The deadline was previously given as February 9, 2021 from previous deadlines of December 30, 2020 and January 19, 2021, respectively.

Pantami has "reiterated the need for Nigerians and legal residents who are yet to register for the NIN to be diligent and take advantage of the extension to enroll for their NIN and link with their SIMs."

Mobile phone subscribers who do not integrate their NINs with their phone numbers by April 6, would have their phone lines suspended or blocked, the federal government has repeatedly announced.