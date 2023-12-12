5 ways Nigeria is fighting climate change according to President Tinubu

In a bid to amplify his administration’s efforts in reducing emissions and achieving climate goals, the President published an opinion piece in CNN highlighting some of the steps he’s taking to address climate challenges.

In the piece, Tinubu said the socioeconomic challenges in West Africa and their link to climate change were at the forefront of his mind during his participation at the COP28 World Climate Action Summit in Dubai.

Tinubu cited the rapid loss of water resources, the escalating rate of desertification and the deadly flooding that kills hundreds of people and displaced communities as part of the adverse effects of climate change in the West Africa region.

As a result, the President highlighted some of the steps his administration is taking to decisively address the climate-related challenges facing Nigeria.

According to President Tinubu, the following are the steps Nigeria has taken to join the fight against climate change.

Carbon Market Initiative

In his piece, President Tinubu stated that Nigeria launched the Nigerian Carbon Market Initiative at COP28 by joining the African Carbon Market Initiative.

The initiative is aimed at reducing Nigeria’s carbon footprint to achieve a sustainable and eco-friendly future. The deployment of a fleet of 100 electric buses is said to be a part of this initiative.

Tree Planting Project

According to the President, Nigeria “has successfully mobilized tens of thousands of youths nationwide to plant 250,000 trees annually.”

It would be recalled that in 2022, the Federal Government announced its plan to plant 250,000 trees at the United Nations Global Climate Summit (COP27) in Egypt.

The deal with a German Energy Firm

President Tinubu cited Nigeria’s $500 million renewable energy and gas deal with a German firm as part of his government’s efforts to address climate change.

He said, “In recent weeks, we signed an agreement with a German energy firm to massively convert flared gas into high-grade natural gas exports to Europe.”

According to Reuters, the deal will help process about 50 million cubic feet per day of natural gas that otherwise would have flared.

The Nigerian Energy Transition Plan

President Tinubu maintained that the implementation of the Nigerian Energy Transition Plan (NETP), would help Nigeria to exploit its abundant wind and solar resources and transition from fossil fuels.

“This data-driven strategy targets net-zero emissions in key sectors — power, cooking, Oil & Gas, transport, and industry. The NETP demands a $10 billion annual investment until 2060,” Tinubu said.

Partnerships

The President emphasised the need for support and partnership for a new green economy in Africa.