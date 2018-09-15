5 things you should know about act finance minister, Zainab Ahmed

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed as the acting Minister of Finance and there are five things you should know about her.

Zainab Ahmed was announced the acting replacement for the 23rd finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, who resigned after a certificate forgery scandal.

Born 55 years ago in Kaduna State, the acting finance minister was appointed state minister, Budget and planning by President Buhari in 2015.

ALSO READ: Buhari accepts Adeosun's resignation, replaces her with Ahmed

Here are five things you should know about the acting finance minister

1. Aspiration to become Nigeria's accountant general

In 1982, the acting Finance Minister joined Kaduna State Ministry of Finance as an accountant with an aspiration of becoming the state's Accountant General.

2. Highest educational degrees

Zainab Ahmed holds a Bachelors Degree in Accounting from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and an MBA from the Ogun State University, Ago Iwoye.

3. A date with September

The 55-year-old acting minister rose to become Chief Finance Officer of Nigeria Mobile Telecommunications, MTEL, after joining in September, 2005. And 13 years after, she has been announced acting finance minister in September 2018.

ALSO READ: How FG loses N1.1Trillion in IGR

4. One of Kaduna's brightest

Zainab Ahmed was appointed the Managing Director of Kaduna Investment Company by Governor Patrick Yakowa in March, 2009. From Kaduna state Governor, Nasir Elrufai to Bashir Ahmad President Buhari's personal assistant on new media, Zainab Ahmed has been judged one of Kaduna's brightest and finest. During her ministerial screening, Bashir had tweeted, "Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed is very intelligent, I like all the answers she has given so far. MinisterialScreening"

5. A certified account

Ahmed holds the Fellowship of Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN, a member of the Nigerian Institute of Taxation and the Nigerian Institute of Management.