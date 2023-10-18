5 Nigerians in charge of important world institutions

In this exclusive listicle, we shine a spotlight on five remarkable individuals who have not only brought honor to their homeland but have also made significant strides in their respective fields worldwide.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

She is a Nigerian economist and was appointed as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in March 2021.

Akinwumi Adesina

ece-auto-gen

He is a Nigerian economist who has been serving as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) since 2015.

Mustafa Shehu

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Mustafa Balarabe Shehu is a Nigerian electrical engineer and 17th president of the World Federation of Engineering Organisations. Just few days ago, he became the first Black African to be elected president of the engineering organisation.

Wale Edun

Pulse Nigeria

The World Bank appointed Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun as the Chairman of the African Governors’ Forum. Edun’s appointment makes it the first of such for Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amina Jane Mohammed

Pulse Nigeria