5 Nigerians in charge of important world institutions

Ima Elijah

Prepare to be inspired as we highlight accomplishments of these remarkable individuals.

5 remarkable individuals who have brought honour to Nigeria via their respective fields worldwide.
5 remarkable individuals who have brought honour to Nigeria via their respective fields worldwide.

In this exclusive listicle, we shine a spotlight on five remarkable individuals who have not only brought honor to their homeland but have also made significant strides in their respective fields worldwide.

WTO Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala [WTO]
WTO Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala [WTO] Pulse Nigeria
She is a Nigerian economist and was appointed as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in March 2021.

African Development Bank’s president, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina
African Development Bank’s president, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina ece-auto-gen

He is a Nigerian economist who has been serving as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) since 2015.

Mustafa Shehu [Linkedin/Mustafa B Shehu]
Mustafa Shehu [Linkedin/Mustafa B Shehu] Pulse Nigeria

Mustafa Balarabe Shehu is a Nigerian electrical engineer and 17th president of the World Federation of Engineering Organisations. Just few days ago, he became the first Black African to be elected president of the engineering organisation.

Wale Edun
Wale Edun Pulse Nigeria

The World Bank appointed Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun as the Chairman of the African Governors’ Forum. Edun’s appointment makes it the first of such for Nigeria.

Amina Mohammed [Black History Month]
Amina Mohammed [Black History Month] Pulse Nigeria

She is a British Nigerian serving as the fifth Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations. Previously, she was Nigerian Minister of Environment from 2015 to 2016, and was a player in the Post-2015 Development Agenda process. She is also Chair of United Nations Sustainable Development Group.

Ima Elijah

