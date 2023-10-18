5 Nigerians in charge of important world institutions
In this exclusive listicle, we shine a spotlight on five remarkable individuals who have not only brought honor to their homeland but have also made significant strides in their respective fields worldwide.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
She is a Nigerian economist and was appointed as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in March 2021.
Akinwumi Adesina
He is a Nigerian economist who has been serving as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) since 2015.
Mustafa Shehu
Mustafa Balarabe Shehu is a Nigerian electrical engineer and 17th president of the World Federation of Engineering Organisations. Just few days ago, he became the first Black African to be elected president of the engineering organisation.
Wale Edun
The World Bank appointed Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun as the Chairman of the African Governors’ Forum. Edun’s appointment makes it the first of such for Nigeria.
Amina Jane Mohammed
She is a British Nigerian serving as the fifth Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations. Previously, she was Nigerian Minister of Environment from 2015 to 2016, and was a player in the Post-2015 Development Agenda process. She is also Chair of United Nations Sustainable Development Group.
