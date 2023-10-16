ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian man makes history as president of World Federation of Engineering Organisations

He secured 67 out of 71 votes, making him the first black African to hold this prestigious position.

Mustafa Shehu, has been elected as the president of the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO) [PN]
This historic moment took place during the ongoing General Assembly of the World Engineering Summit in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Shehu, who previously served as the president of the Federation of African Engineering Organisations (FAEO), secured a remarkable victory by receiving 67 out of 71 votes, making him the first black African to hold this prestigious position.

The WFEO, in an official statement on its social media platform, expressed its congratulations to Mustafa Shehu, acknowledging his contributions as a former president of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and the Federation of African Engineering Organisations (FAEO).

Prior to his election as President-Elect, Shehu had a significant role within WFEO, serving as chairman of the Awards Committee, member of Strategic Planning, Finance Committees, and Advisory Board for the WFEO President and Executive Vice President.

In his policy brief, President-Elect Shehu explained the importance of enhancing engineering education and capacity building.

He highlighted the need to produce more engineers with the right skills and expressed the significance of accreditation of countries with the International Engineering Alliance.

