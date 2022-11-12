RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

5 dead as soldiers, gunmen clash in Soludo's hometown

Nurudeen Shotayo

The soldiers engaged the assailants in a gun duel following attack on a military checkpoint.

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo.
As reported by The Punch, a shootout ensued after the gunmen, who were large in number, attacked the military checkpoint located at the Afor-Uzo Junction in Isuofia, on the morning of Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Pulse reports that Isuofia is the hometown of the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo.

Although sources claimed that about two soldiers and four of the assailants were killed in the fierce battle, the police have insisted that the five casualties recorded were members of the criminal gang.

The hoodlums reportedly gained access into the Isuofia community through a direct entrance by Umuona community.

The source's account alleged that two soldiers were gunned down when the gunmen launched the attack but the army gave them a chase and killed four of them in the process.

Meanwhile, the state police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, has also confirmed the incident, saying the hoodlums were repelled through a joint security team of the military, police, and other sister agencies.

Ikenga added that one Toyota Venza jeep has been recovered as the joint task force intensify patrol in the Isuofia community.

Ikenga's word:Anambra State security forces comprising the military, police and other security agencies neutralised five unknown gunmen in Umuona, Isuofia, Aguata LGA and recovered one grey Toyota Venza jeep with registration number KRD 344 BT.

“This followed a distress call at about 10:30am today November 12, 2022 along Afor market in Isuofia, where some hoodlums attacked a security checkpoint in the area.

“The joint forces responded swiftly, engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and neutralised five of the armed men while others escaped with dark blue Lexus 470 jeep without plate number from the scene with bullet wounds.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, while charging the operatives to sustain the tempo against the onslaught on criminal elements, ordered intensified patrols and improved operational positioning to respond to distress calls in the state.

“Further details shall be communicated please as operations is still ongoing.”

Reacting to the development, the state Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu, stated that agang of gunmen struck the Nigerian Army checkpoint at Afor-Uzo Junction, Isuofia but were unfortunately killed by security agents.

Nwosu's word:The Government of Anambra State wishes to reassure the people of their safety, especially during this yuletide season.

“If you see something; please say something to help our vigilant security agents protect you better. Call: 09017280990, 07039896429, 09167514891, 09076237441, 09168041120, 08093175528, 08124153139. Let’s take back our state.

