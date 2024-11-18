5 killed as gunmen enforcing sit-at-home order attack Anambra communities

The attacks occurred between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., with vigilante personnel being the primary targets.

At Abatete, three vigilantes attached to the town’s President-General (PG) were fatally shot. The PG sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses reported further violence in Abagana and Ukpo. At Ukpo roundabout in Dunukofia Local Government Area, a vigilante member and a motorcyclist were gunned down.

Witness account

“This senseless violence has left our community shaken. We are praying for the recovery of our PG,” a distressed Abatete resident stated.

Another eyewitness from Ukpo recounted the horror on social media: “The attackers came out of nowhere, shooting indiscriminately and shouting ‘no Biafra, no freedom.’ It was pure chaos.”

The violence has sparked widespread panic across Anambra Central, with warnings circulating on social media urging residents of Awka, the state capital, to remain indoors due to its proximity to the affected areas.

Police spokesperson stated, “Details are still sketchy, but our operatives are currently at the scene. I will provide updates as soon as possible.”

