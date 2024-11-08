Gunmen in military camouflage kill Police inspector, kidnap 2 Chinese nationals

Recommended articles
The Police Public Relations Officer in charge of Zone 6, SP Nelson Okpabi, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Calabar and made available to newsmen on Friday. Okpabi further stated that a Nigerian was abducted alongside the two Chinese.
According to the statement, the armed men, who allegedly wore military camouflage, also made away with the AK-47 of the killed officer. It added that the hoodlums gained entrance into the quarry “after a worker accidentally allowed a security breach at the gate”.
He disclosed that the AIG in charge of the zone, Jonathan Towuru, has ordered a thorough search for the armed attackers, promising that they must be brought to book.
“The Police hereby appealed to the people to be on the lookout and provide any useful information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators,” he stated.