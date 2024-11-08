Gunmen in military camouflage kill Police inspector, kidnap 2 Chinese nationals

The Police Public Relations Officer in charge of Zone 6, SP Nelson Okpabi, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Calabar and made available to newsmen on Friday. Okpabi further stated that a Nigerian was abducted alongside the two Chinese.

According to the statement, the armed men, who allegedly wore military camouflage, also made away with the AK-47 of the killed officer. It added that the hoodlums gained entrance into the quarry “after a worker accidentally allowed a security breach at the gate”.

He disclosed that the AIG in charge of the zone, Jonathan Towuru, has ordered a thorough search for the armed attackers, promising that they must be brought to book.

