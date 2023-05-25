The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

5 Bauchi corps members to repeat service year over misconduct

News Agency Of Nigeria

To those who failed to learn any skills while at the service, Mrs Yakubu advised them to start something in order to avoid inflicting pain on their parents.

Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, Bauchi state Coordinator of NYSC addressing the corps member in Bauchi on Thursday. [NAN]
Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, Bauchi state Coordinator of NYSC addressing the corps member in Bauchi on Thursday. [NAN]

Recommended articles

She disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Thursday, during the collection of Certificates of National Service by the corps members.

Yakubu said that the affected corps members were sanctioned for various offenses, including abscondment and absenteeism during their service year.

She reiterated that the scheme had zero tolerance for truancy and would not hesitate to punish any erring corps member.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, “10 other corps members will have their service year extended for at least three weeks or one month, for various misconducts during their service year.”

She however, called on the outgoing corps members, to go straight home and reunite with their parents and relatives, urging them to avoid night trips.

Furthermore, the Coordinator ordered those corps members taking part in the post camp Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development training, to ensure completion.

To those who failed to learn any skills while at the service, Mrs Yakubu advised them to start something in order to avoid inflicting pain on their parents.

“Your parents want to see you doing something, no matter how little. It is better than staying out home doing nothing,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 747 corps members passed out in Bauchi state and were issued Certificates of National Service.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Masari appoints Yar’adua as executive director, library board

Masari appoints Yar’adua as executive director, library board

Makinde dissolves Oyo Task Force on waste management

Makinde dissolves Oyo Task Force on waste management

5 Bauchi corps members to repeat service year over misconduct

5 Bauchi corps members to repeat service year over misconduct

Ghana Speaker takes over as Gbajabiamila hand over CoSAP headship

Ghana Speaker takes over as Gbajabiamila hand over CoSAP headship

CAN president decries poor healthcare service for elderly

CAN president decries poor healthcare service for elderly

Buhari inaugurates 2023 Hajj first flight with 560 Nasarawa pilgrims

Buhari inaugurates 2023 Hajj first flight with 560 Nasarawa pilgrims

Igbo Landing: A heroic affirmation of will over capitalism – Don

Igbo Landing: A heroic affirmation of will over capitalism – Don

39 new members sworn in for 2023 Election Tribunals

39 new members sworn in for 2023 Election Tribunals

Chimamanda writes preface for Pope Francis' book 'Hands Off Africa'

Chimamanda writes preface for Pope Francis' book 'Hands Off Africa'

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

President Joe Biden.AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Biden releases list of presidential delegation to attend Tinubu’s inauguration