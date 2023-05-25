5 Bauchi corps members to repeat service year over misconduct

She disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Thursday, during the collection of Certificates of National Service by the corps members.

Yakubu said that the affected corps members were sanctioned for various offenses, including abscondment and absenteeism during their service year.

She reiterated that the scheme had zero tolerance for truancy and would not hesitate to punish any erring corps member.

According to her, “10 other corps members will have their service year extended for at least three weeks or one month, for various misconducts during their service year.”

She however, called on the outgoing corps members, to go straight home and reunite with their parents and relatives, urging them to avoid night trips.

Furthermore, the Coordinator ordered those corps members taking part in the post camp Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development training, to ensure completion.

To those who failed to learn any skills while at the service, Mrs Yakubu advised them to start something in order to avoid inflicting pain on their parents.

“Your parents want to see you doing something, no matter how little. It is better than staying out home doing nothing,” she said.

