475 pilgrims depart Yola for Saudi Arabia for this year's Hajj

Alhaji Usman Sambo, National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Zonal Coordinator inchage of Adamawa and Taraba, stated this on Sunday night while addressing intending pilgrims at the Yola International Airport..

He said that NAHCON had engaged Aero/Umza Airline for transportation of pilgrims of the zone to the Holy land.

Sambo lauded the Adamawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for timely preparations which enabled the airline to commenced operation in earnest.

“I also commend Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri for constructing a befitting pilgrims camp closer to the airport which facilitates easy shuttles of pilgrims for boarding,” he said

Also speaking, Mr Peter Omata, an official of the Aero Contractors, said the Boeing 747 aircraft engaged for the exercise had passed the necessary air worthiness examination conducted by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

He said the pilgrims would depart Yola Airport by 9:55 p.m. and arrive the Holy city of Medina at 7:00 a.m. local time, adding that, “we will spend eight hours on board”.

According to Omata, the airliner will transport over 2,500 pilgrims in nine flights from Yola Zone, adding the passengers had been boarded online through the Automated System.

On his part, Malam Salihu Abubakar, Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, said the pilgrims had passed medical/pregnancy screenings to determine their health status and fitness.

