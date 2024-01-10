ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

40,000 Taraba residents to benefit from FG’s livestock initiative – Coordinator

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Agbu Kefas pledged the State Government’s support to the committees to ensure a successful implementation of the project.

40,000 Taraba residents to benefit from FG’s livestock initiative – Coordinator/Illustration
40,000 Taraba residents to benefit from FG’s livestock initiative – Coordinator/Illustration

Recommended articles

Albert said this on Wednesday in Jalingo during the inauguration of the state Steering Committee and Technical Committee of the programme.

According to him, the idea is to support livestock farmers and sector operators with extension services, animal health services and investments in infrastructure, such as the construction and rehabilitation of livestock markets, abattoirs and slaughter slabs.

He also said that the initiative would facilitate the provision of manual and motorised boreholes, the installation of weigh bridges and loading ramps in livestock markets and the establishment of an Artificial Insemination Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said that 1.43 million Nigerians are to benefit from the initiative and that 30 per cent of the number must be women.

“The deliberate focus on the livestock value chain, including cattle, sheep, goat, pigs and poultry, was due to their advantageous position in the North-East zone.

“At least 40,000 people from the state are to benefit from the initiative which would include livestock producers, feed suppliers, equipment dealers, marketers, transporters, processors, input suppliers and off-takers.

Governor Agbu Kefas pledged the State Government’s support to the committees to ensure a successful implementation of the project.

Kefas, represented by Deputy Governor Aminu Alkali, described the initiative as a significant step toward boosting the livestock sector and uplifting communities in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a remark, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Prof. Nicholas Namessan, expressed optimism that the project would help to enhance the livelihood of both rural and urban dwellers.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Security experts laud Nigerian Army for arresting soldier that insulted Sanwo-Olu

Security experts laud Nigerian Army for arresting soldier that insulted Sanwo-Olu

APC set to punish members who worked against it during Kogi guber election

APC set to punish members who worked against it during Kogi guber election

40,000 Taraba residents to benefit from FG’s livestock initiative – Coordinator

40,000 Taraba residents to benefit from FG’s livestock initiative – Coordinator

Global unemployment to increase in 2024, International Labour Organisation warns

Global unemployment to increase in 2024, International Labour Organisation warns

Despite Tinubu's intervention, Fubara yet to re-present 2024 budget to Rivers Assembly

Despite Tinubu's intervention, Fubara yet to re-present 2024 budget to Rivers Assembly

Atiku's aide wants Tinubu to fish out Edu's accomplices in ₦585m scandal

Atiku's aide wants Tinubu to fish out Edu's accomplices in ₦585m scandal

Billionaire Femi Otedola donates ₦1bn to Lagos State to fight insecurity

Billionaire Femi Otedola donates ₦1bn to Lagos State to fight insecurity

TB Joshua & other Nigerian religious leaders who have been caught in scandals

TB Joshua & other Nigerian religious leaders who have been caught in scandals

Former Minister Olu Agunloye arraigned by EFCC on fraud charges

Former Minister Olu Agunloye arraigned by EFCC on fraud charges

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Gov Mbah says 2024 budget will be funded through internally generated revenue

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Coming generations have no option than to pay our current debts - Obasanjo