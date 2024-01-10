40,000 Taraba residents to benefit from FG’s livestock initiative – Coordinator

Albert said this on Wednesday in Jalingo during the inauguration of the state Steering Committee and Technical Committee of the programme.

According to him, the idea is to support livestock farmers and sector operators with extension services, animal health services and investments in infrastructure, such as the construction and rehabilitation of livestock markets, abattoirs and slaughter slabs.

He also said that the initiative would facilitate the provision of manual and motorised boreholes, the installation of weigh bridges and loading ramps in livestock markets and the establishment of an Artificial Insemination Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said that 1.43 million Nigerians are to benefit from the initiative and that 30 per cent of the number must be women.

“The deliberate focus on the livestock value chain, including cattle, sheep, goat, pigs and poultry, was due to their advantageous position in the North-East zone.

“At least 40,000 people from the state are to benefit from the initiative which would include livestock producers, feed suppliers, equipment dealers, marketers, transporters, processors, input suppliers and off-takers.

Governor Agbu Kefas pledged the State Government’s support to the committees to ensure a successful implementation of the project.

Kefas, represented by Deputy Governor Aminu Alkali, described the initiative as a significant step toward boosting the livestock sector and uplifting communities in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT