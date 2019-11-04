On October 22, 2019, Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) effected the arrest of Ismaila Mustapha, popularly referred to as Mompha, for alleged internet fraud and money laundering.

Often clean shaven and garishly attired, Mompha had a habit of flaunting his wealth and bling acquisitions on social media platforms, especially on Instagram.

A week later, the EFCC picked up Hamza Koudeih, Mompha’s alleged partner in the money laundering business, from the ceiling of his luxury apartment in the highbrow Eko Atlantic city area of Lagos.

Here are four new things the EFCC has said about Koudeih:

1..EFCC calls Koudeih a ‘honcho’

The anti-graft agency refers to the Lebanese as “a money laundering honcho.” That’s a deep one.

A honcho is another name for a boss or one who controls others. In essence, the EFCC is saying Koudeih heads some kind of money laundering cartel.

Koudeih had some charms and amulets littering his apartment when he was caught (Twitter: @officialEFCC)

2..He lives la vida loca

According to the EFCC, “Hamza Koudeih is a Lebanese, resident in Lagos and steeped in money. From his $1.3million residence in Eko Atlantic Pearl Tower to his high-end automobiles. Hamza Koudeih oozes money, all of which he made doing nothing in the country but money laundering.”

3..Koudeih has laundered millions of dollars from Nigeria, according to EFCC

According to EFCC investigation, “Koudeih has laundered” money from Nigeria “to the tune of a whopping $19million.”

Eko Atlantic City. Koudeih, an alleged money launderer from Lebanon, lives here (Eko Atlantic City)

4..The arrests of Mompha and Koudeih is really big deal for the EFCC

According to an EFCC statement: “The acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, described the recent arrests of a social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha for his alleged involvement in internet-related fraud and money laundering and Koudeih, his international collaborator, as a landmark achievement of the commission in recent times."