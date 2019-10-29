The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested Hamza Koudeih, a Lebanese, alongside two other suspected accomplices of social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha.

Recall that the EFCC had on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, arrested Mompha, for alleged internet fraud and money laundering. He was apprehended as he made to board a flight from Abuja to Dubai.

Koudeih was arrested inside his N1.8 billion luxury apartment in the 33-storey Eko Atlantic Pearl Tower, in the upmarket Victoria Island area of Lagos.

He was reportedly caught hiding in the ceiling of one of his rooms.

At the time of Mompha's arrest, the EFCC recovered wristwatches with a total worth of N20 million from him.

According to The Nation, Koudeih and the others are suspected to be the ringleaders of a network of cyber criminals who laundered N33 billion through three firms.

Koudeih's arrest by the anti-graft agency, followed intelligence uncovered after Mompha was arrested.

Legend of the ceiling

It was gathered that when the EFCC operatives arrived his luxurious suites, Koudeih and his wife refused to open the door.

The couple also did not respond to appeals from the building’s chief security officer.

The EFCC operatives, who had been monitoring the premises and had it surrounded, were convinced that the Lebanese was inside. His cars were parked in the garage downstairs.

After about three hours of battling with the door in order to gain access to Koudeih's apartment, the EFCC officials successfully smashed open the door using breaching tools.

Koudeih was subsequently found hiding in the ceiling of his bedroom, the report says.

On further search of his bedroom, the EFCC operatives discovered a fire-proof safe containing different charms and talismans in calabashes.

The Lebanese, according to the anti-graft agency, admitted that the items found in his room are his prayer objects.

Two luxury cars were also recovered from him.

Nigeria's anti-graft agency has been working with international law enforcement agencies to arrest a slew of suspected cyber fraudsters in recent times.