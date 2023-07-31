ADVERTISEMENT
'4 die, 10 injured in Jigawa auto crash' – FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Ibrahim Gambo, the Spokesman, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, confirmed the accident in a Road Traffick Report (RTC), in Dutse on Monday, 31 July 2023.

He said the accident occurred at about 12:25 a.m. when a bus had a head-on collision with an upcoming vehicle at Achauya village in Gumel Local Government Area of the state.

A commercial bus (Sharon) with registration number GML 260 XX carrying passengers was involved in a collision with a truck with registration number GUS 648 XA coming from the opposite direction.

“It could be attributed to speed violation and lost of control, 14 persons, consisting of 11 males and three females were involved in the crash,” he said.

He said that four male passengers were certified dead by a medical doctor at a hospital in the area while seven males and three females were receiving treatment. He advised motorists to shun night journeys and respect traffic rules to ensure safety on the road.

