The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 35 new cases of coronavirus in the country.

The NCDC said the new cases were recorded in Lagos, Kano, Oyo and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the NCDC, 19 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, nine in Abuja, five in Kano and two in Oyo state.

Lagos has now recorded a total of 251 cases, while the number of confirmed cases in Abuja has risen to 67.

Kano state which recorded its first coronavirus case five days ago currently has 21 cases, the third-highest in the country.

The new cases in Oyo state have also brought the number of cases in the state to 13.

Nigeria also confirmed another death caused by coronavirus on Thursday. The country has now recorded a total of 13 coronavirus-related deaths 10 of which were recorded in Lagos.

Although, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 20 states and the FCT, 152 patients have recovered and discharged from isolation centres.