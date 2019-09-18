Another group of Nigerians, totalling 319, have left South Africa on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 after recent attacks that targeted foreign nationals.

Local South African mobs, mostly in Johannesburg, had commenced a vandalisation and looting spree two weeks ago, targeting foreign-owned businesses in attacks that were tinged with xenophobic sentiments.

Even though no Nigerian life was lost, a total of 12 were killed, the attacks created diplomatic tensions between Nigeria and South Africa.

This led to the Federal Government's decision to evacuate Nigerians who were willing to return home. While 187 were evacuated last week, the process was delayed by South African authorities.

However, a second batch of Nigerians have now left South Africa for a return home, according to a report by The Punch.

The returnees departed the O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, aboard an Air Peace aircraft around 2:58 pm and are expected to land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos later on Wednesday.

Hundreds more Nigerians are expected to also be flown back to the country soon.

The South African government has apologised for the attacks and promised to implement measures that'll prevent a recurrence of xenophobic attacks which have been commonplace in South Africa over the past 10 years.