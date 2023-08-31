30 Muslim first-class graduates get all expense paid leadership training

According to a statement on Thursday by Sobayo Abolore, Executive Director of the Foundation, the beneficiaries were selected from the 232 first-class graduates that applied for the training.

Abolore said that the programme’s influence was set to amplify and nurture the talents of the 30 exceptional graduates hailing from diverse regions across Nigeria.

“After undergoing a rigorous selection process, 30 outstanding individuals were meticulously chosen from a pool of 232 applicants to participate in the all-expenses-paid leadership training programme, exclusively tailored for first-class graduates.

“The flagship initiative is aimed at empowering youths to attain academic and professional excellence, and to further foster leadership skills and facilitate career growth among Muslim first-class graduates.

“The ultimate goal of this event is to groom true ambassadors who will champion the development of our dear country and be examples of excellence.

“FCMF’s multifaceted mission encompasses the promotion of scholarship, the refinement of employability skills, and the provision of a robust platform for sustainable career advancement,” he said.

The executive director noted that the M-First Series symbolised FCMF’s steadfast commitment to nurturing leadership capabilities among Muslim first-class graduates.

He said that the foundation aimed at equipping participants with the essential tools and knowledge to excel, both in academia and industry.

Abolore described the training as a transformative event, adding that the Foundation had recorded rich history through impactful editions.