ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

3 times Organised Labour protested nationwide, how it ended for them

Ima Elijah

Does protesting still yield results in Nigeria?

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, asserted that the protest would continue until the government provided a desired response.
NLC President, Joe Ajaero, asserted that the protest would continue until the government provided a desired response.

Recommended articles

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, has assured citizens that the protest would continue until the government provided a desired response.

In the midst of these current protests, one may ponder whether such demonstrations still yield results in Nigeria. To shed light on this question, let's take a trip down memory lane and examine how previous nationwide demonstrations organised by the NLC unfolded and what outcomes they brought.

ADVERTISEMENT

In January 2012, Nigerian labour unions, including the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), organised a nationwide protest in response to the government's decision to remove fuel subsidies, causing a significant increase in fuel prices. The protests led to widespread civil unrest and mass demonstrations across the country, with many Nigerians expressing their dissatisfaction and frustrations.

The protest eventually ended after the government and labor unions reached a compromise. The government agreed to partially restore fuel subsidies, reducing the fuel prices but not to the pre-subsidy removal levels.

In September 2018, Nigerian organised labour, led by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), held a nationwide strike to demand an increase in the minimum wage for workers. The unions demanded that the government increase the minimum wage from ₦18,000 to ₦30,000 to address the rising cost of living.

After several days of protests and negotiations, the Nigerian government agreed to the demands of the labor unions, and President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Minimum Wage Bill into law in April 2019, increasing the minimum wage to ₦30,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

In September 2020, Nigerian labor unions, including the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), embarked on a nationwide strike and protests to oppose the government's decision to increase electricity tariffs. The unions argued that the tariff hike would lead to further hardship for ordinary citizens and businesses still rocovering from the strokes of the COVID-19 Lockdown.

After several days of demonstrations and negotiations, the government reached an agreement with the labor unions. The implementation of the electricity tariff hike was suspended, and both parties agreed to work together to find a sustainable solution to the electricity pricing issue.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Ondo Assembly to support NDLEA in fighting drug abuse' – Speaker

'Ondo Assembly to support NDLEA in fighting drug abuse' – Speaker

'45% COVID-19 vaccination coverage low in Anambra' – WHO

'45% COVID-19 vaccination coverage low in Anambra' – WHO

Organised Labour in Ebonyi urges FG to cut cost of governance

Organised Labour in Ebonyi urges FG to cut cost of governance

'Nigerians want functional refineries as solution to economic woes' – Expert

'Nigerians want functional refineries as solution to economic woes' – Expert

NLC holds peaceful fuel subsidy protest in Kano

NLC holds peaceful fuel subsidy protest in Kano

Police warn hoodlums against hijacking NLC protest

Police warn hoodlums against hijacking NLC protest

Sanwo-Olu visits helicopter crash site, commends rescuers

Sanwo-Olu visits helicopter crash site, commends rescuers

IPMAN advises Nigerians to switch to natural gas following removal of fuel subsidy

IPMAN advises Nigerians to switch to natural gas following removal of fuel subsidy

Angry NLC protesters pull down National Assembly gate

Angry NLC protesters pull down National Assembly gate

Pulse Sports

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions

Hon. Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong of the Federal High Court and Justice Chima Centus Nweze of the Supreme Court

Nigeria's judiciary loses 2 big wigs to death