The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Thursday, said the troops eliminated eight terrorists while several others escaped with gunshot wounds during the encounter.

Enenche said that three soldiers were killed in the attack while two others sustained various degrees of injuries, adding that the wounded were currently receiving treatment at the military medical station.

He said that Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno had on July 29 flagged off the re-opening of Monguno-Cross Kauwa-Kukawa Road which was followed almost immediately with the resettlement of some of the displaced people from Kukawa.

“Life was already picking up in the town.

“The attack by the terrorists was therefore a deliberate attempt to reverse the milestone achievements recorded regarding IDPs in the areas of peace building, reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement efforts by the government.

“The situation in Kukawa is now calm with troops in full control.“

Enenche gave the assurance that Nigerian Armed Forces would ensure the success of its struggle to see to the rebuilding and resettlement of the displaced people.

According to him, the futile attempt by the terrorists to thwart it only spurred the gallant troops to more decisive action.

“The people of Kukawa are therefore advised to go about their normal lawful businesses without any hindrance.

“They are also enjoined to always avail the troops and other security agencies with credible information about the terrorists and any suspicious persons accordingly,” he said.