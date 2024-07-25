ADVERTISEMENT
3 site workers die in latest building collapse in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Three other men were rescued alive from the rubble.

Six site workers were trapped under the collapsed building [LASEMA]
The agency's Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He said the incident happened at No 13, Wilson Mba Street, Arowojobe Estate, Maryland, Lagos.

"The agency received a distress call regarding a collapsed building at the above address at about 3:49 am. This prompted the immediate activation of the agency’s response team to the scene of the incident at 3:58 am.

"It was discovered that a set of three terraces under construction had collapsed. One of the rescued is receiving treatment on site.

"Search and rescue operations began immediately and three adult males were recovered dead, two male adults were rescued alive and one adult male trapped under the rubble was rescued," he said.

ALSO READ: Nigeria records 22 building collapses, 33 deaths in 7 months of 2024

He added that the rescued ones were carried out through the efforts of LASEMA and the Lagos State Fire Service.

"All the six men were site workers. They are receiving pre-hospital care on location while the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit has been contacted for the remains of the three fatalities.

"A combined team of agency personnel, fire service and Nigeria Police are working at the scene. LASEMA's excavator has been deployed to accelerate the search and rescue operations," he said.

