27 million cyberattacks launched during 2023 elections - Galaxy Backbone

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Galaxy Backbone boss said that the organisation had a centre where it monitored all its networks in almost all states of the federation.

History has shown that the conduct of general elections in Nigeria is far from an ideal standard. (CNN)

Adeyanju made this known, when the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Malam Jibrin Baba-Ndace, paid him a courtesy visit on Friday in Abuja.

Adeyanju said that the organisation prided itself as the state-of-the-art security operation centre, which it used to defend the cyberspace of the government.

“We participate in defending Nigeria in cyberspace. Even in the days of the election and collation of 2023 election results, we had 27 million attacks within a single day.

“Before the election, we have a maximum of 50,000 attacks. So, having close to 30 million attacks in a single day showed that something serious was happening.

“They did not succeed. There was nothing for them, because, our security operation centre was very effective in defending against cyberattacks.

“Similarly, during the last protest that happened a few weeks ago, we had spikes of attacks. We were not surprised because, before the protest, we heard in the news that the protest would be done both physically and online.

“So, there were a lot of online attacks, but we were able to survive, through our operation centre,” he said.

Speaking, the VON DG, Ndace, said he came to the organisation to deepen the relationship between VON and Galaxy Backbone.

He requested support and capacity building on ICT and cyber security for members of the staff of VON, to enhance fact-checking, protect its cyber space and address fake news.

Ndace also assured of projecting the good works of Galaxy Backbone and the Renew Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, in eight different languages to the world.

The languages include Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, Fulfulde, English, French, Arabic and Swahili.

News Agency Of Nigeria

