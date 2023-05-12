The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2,167 repentant insurgents graduate from FG’s programme – Official

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ayuba said that the clients were exposed to vocational training of their choice, which included barbing, carpentry, cosmetology, farming, leather works, tailoring, cap weaving/embroidery and welding.

2,167 repentant insurgents graduate from FG’s programme – Official
2,167 repentant insurgents graduate from FG’s programme – Official

Recommended articles

Mr Audu Ayuba, the Assistant Director of Planning, Research and Strategy, National Orientation Agency (NOA), disclosed this on Friday at a capacity building workshop for staff members of the agency.

The workshop was on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE), and Disengagement, Disassociation, Reintegration and Reconciliation (DDRR) in Abuja.

Ayuba, who presented a paper titled, “Overview of Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC)”, said that out of the 2,167 trainees, 2,140 were Nigerians and 27 foreigners from Cameroun, Chad and Niger.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since the inception of the OPSC DRR programme, 2,167 clients have graduated comprising 2,140 Nigerians and 27 foreigners (Cameroun, Chad and Niger).

“They were successfully handed over to their national and state authorities for reintegration. The programme was accepted by the state governments, community leaders and people of the North-East.

“This was achieved due to continuous community sensitisation visits to Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states by the OPSC with the help of technical partners and visits by the state delegates to DRR camp to see their indigenes.

“There is increased support from development partners and NGOs, both national and international partners such as International Organisation for Migration, Centre for Democracy and Development, United Nations Children’s Fund, Swiss Embassy, etc.’’

The NOA director said that more of the clients had been accepted in their communities and the level of stigmatisation had reduced due to the strategic communication on DDRR, PCVE and OPSC carried out by the stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is an increase in the number of new admissions for the DRR programme.

“More recently, more than 100,000 Boko Haram fighters and their families have surrendered to the Borno Government due to peace dialogue initiative with the insurgents.

“The DRR camp graduated 559 clients on March 25, 2023.

“There have been construction of more hostel accommodation with capacity for 1,500 clients, the programme has also received international recognition as witnessed by the visits of delegations from Cameroun, Chad, Niger and some foreign institutions to study it.

“Furthermore, the United Nation’s Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, visited the DRR camp in Gombe on 30 June, 2021,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayuba said that the clients were exposed to vocational training of their choice, which included barbing, carpentry, cosmetology, farming, leather works, tailoring, cap weaving/embroidery and welding.

According to him, farming is made compulsory to all the clients in addition to any trade of their choice.

“Some proposed vocational activities that are awaiting approval by partners include: photography, block making, bread/pastry making, driving and maintenance, food processing, painting, plumbing and repair of basic technological devices such as phones and radios,” Ayuba added.

In his remarks, the Director-General, NOA, Dr Garba Abari, said that OPSC was an initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to encourage willing and repentant Boko Haram (BH) insurgents to surrender and embrace peace.

“From 2009, when the Boko Haram insurgency started, to date, many lives have been lost, tens of thousands of people displaced, Nigeria and Nigerians suffered economically, socially, politically, culturally and above all suffered serious security challenges leaving citizens in fear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The activities of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) members in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria were major concerns to the government and people of Nigeria as well as international community.

“As we all know, NOA is mandated to mobilise, sensitise and orientate Nigerians on the policies, programme and activities of the government.

“It equally provides feedback to the government on how the citizens feel about governance and what they expect from government at all levels.’’

According to the director-general, the Agency’s role in OPSC is to mobilise and sensitise the government and people of the North-East on why the Federal Government created the OPSC.

“We are also mobilising and sensitising the Boko Haram fighters in the bush on the need to surrender, lay down their arms and embrace peace as government does not want to continue to kill its citizens,’’ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira depreciates further to ₦748/$ at parallel market

Naira depreciates further to ₦748/$ at parallel market

We’ll continue clamp down on cultists’ activities in Ogun – Police

We’ll continue clamp down on cultists’ activities in Ogun – Police

2,167 repentant insurgents graduate from FG’s programme – Official

2,167 repentant insurgents graduate from FG’s programme – Official

Govt., others must combat rising youth unemployment – Ajanaku

Govt., others must combat rising youth unemployment – Ajanaku

Malian troops, foreign forces executed 500 people in village in 2022 – UN

Malian troops, foreign forces executed 500 people in village in 2022 – UN

Fresh move to stop swearing-in of Tinubu as President

Fresh move to stop swearing-in of Tinubu as President

Sri Lankan navy assigns 1st female officers, sailors to sea duties

Sri Lankan navy assigns 1st female officers, sailors to sea duties

Iran, Oman agree to start space cooperation

Iran, Oman agree to start space cooperation

Chinese special envoy to visit Ukraine for first time since war began

Chinese special envoy to visit Ukraine for first time since war began

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his ailing daughter, Sonia. [Vanguard]

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out

Jordan Demay was a 17 year old high school football star [The US Sun]

3 Nigerians arrested for sexual exploitation, causing death of American teen

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth