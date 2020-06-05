In its daily report, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the new cases were detected in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Out of the 350 new cases, the NCDC said 102 were confirmed in Lagos, 34 in Lagos, 29 in Abuja, 26 in Borno and 23 in Kaduna, 17 in Ebonyi, 16 in Kwara’.

While 14 more cases were confirmed in Katsina, 10 cases each was recorded in Edo, Delta, Kano-, and Bauchi state.

The NCDC also announced nine in Bayelsa, eight in Imo, four in Plateau, three in Ondo, two in Nasarawa, one in Gombe and one in Oyo state.

Eight new deaths were also recorded, bringing the total of coronavirus fatalities in Nigeria to 323.

The NCDC’s report on Thursday also showed that 206 patients recovered and have been discharged from coronavirus on Thursday.

This brings the total of recovery and discharged case 3,535.