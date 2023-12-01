2024 Appropriation Bill scales second reading in Senate

Senator Adams Oshiomole (APC - Edo) passionately advocated for appropriations to be earmarked for the completion of the crucial Benin-Auchi Road.

He stated the road's strategic importance as a major link connecting Nigerians across all six geopolitical zones. According to Oshiomole, the successful completion of this road would play a pivotal role in boosting economic activities throughout the country.

Addressing the concerns surrounding the appropriation bill, Oshiomole highlighted that the Senate's primary focus should be on issues directly related to the budget, urging his colleagues to steer clear of debates on the exchange rate. He firmly stated that matters concerning exchange rates fall within the realm of microeconomic policies.

On a different note, Senator Franchis Fadahunsi (PDP - Osun) commended the 2024 budget but noted the need for its benefits to reach the masses during implementation. He specifically called for increased funding to ensure the timely completion of vital road projects in Osun and other regions across the country.

Adding to the discourse, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA - Abia) expressed concern over the seemingly insufficient allocation to the power sector, revealing that less than 3% of the budget had been earmarked for it. Abaribe stressed the crucial role of a robust power sector in generating employment and facilitating the optimal functioning of various economic sectors.

Senator Aba Moro (PDP - Benue) urged that budgetary allocations to the education sector adhere to UNESCO provisions. He pointed out the challenges faced by the education sector and stated the need for adequate funding based on international standards.

Former Senate President Ahmad Lawan took a moment to commend President Bola Tinubu for the proposed budget. He noted the pivotal role of legislative support in the success of any administration, urging the National Assembly to continue supporting the President.

Lawan called on Senate committees to closely monitor the implementation of the 2021, 2022, and 2023 budgets, both supplementary and main, stressing the importance of accountability

Lawan also emphasised the need for a secure environment for schools and peace in the Niger Delta region, calling for a heightened focus on security in the 2024 budget to ensure the necessary conditions for economic activities.