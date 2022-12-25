2023: Tinubu has done well for Igbos, deserves support — Gbajabiamila

He said the APC presidential candidate was passionate about the development of Nigeria, adding he would care for all the peoples of the country if elected.

“One thing I can assure all Nigerians is that when Asiwaju Bola Tinubu becomes the president of this country, he will be president for all.

“He will care for the Yoruba people, he will care for South-South, he will care for the Igbos, he will care for the Nupes and the northerners.

“He is the only candidate that has proven himself well.He has the capacity and will deliver”, Gbajabiamila said.

The Speaker particularly appealed to Igbos to invest their votes in Tinubu to take the country to greater heights.

He said it was unfair not to vote for Tinubu, simply because he is not from the South East or any other region apart from his.

Gbajabiamila said Tinubu had done well for the Igbos and urged people from the region to give him all the support to lead the country.

“To our brothers and sisters from the South East, has Asiwaju done anything to offend anybody in the South East? Has he done anything wrong?

“Tell me one state in Nigeria where you have a non-indigene in the cabinet. I can tell you, the only state where that happens is Lagos state.

“The Director-General of Budget Office in Nigeria, one of the highest positions in Nigeria, what is his name? Ben Akabueze. Is he from Lagos? No, he is from the South East and Asiwaju put him there.

”He determines the budget. Whatever money any agency or department is looking for, it must come from Akabueze’s table. He determines whether to give or not to give. That is a man from the South East, put there by Asiwaju Tinubu.

“And I can give you many more names. So, why will a man that has done much for the Igbos now come to you for votes, and you tell him he has not done bad, he has done well, but because he is not from the South East, we have somebody from the South East to vote for. I think that is not the way to go,” he said.

Gbajabiamila said the 2023 election was about the progress of the country and urged Nigerians to vote for competence rather than tribe or religion.

The Speaker said though he represents Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, he was at the Surulere 2 APC Federal Constituency meeting to ensure victory for the party in the area.

He said it was regrettable that APC lost the constituency to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in 2015 and 2019, adding that it was time for APC to take back the area.

He urged party members to shun in-fighting and mobilise support for the victory of the party in the area, come 2023.

Speaking, Mr Agboola Dabiri, a former Commissioner for Youths and Sports in Lagos State, described APC as the party for Nigerians.

He urged the people of Surulere Constituency 2 to vote the party’s candidates.

Dabiri, chairman of an APC task force set up to deliver the constituency to the party, said voting APC in the area would mean delivery of democratic dividends to the people .

“You all know what the people of constituency 1, represented by the Speaker, are enjoying.

“They are too numerous to mention. You too will enjoy the same and more if you vote our candidates to represent you in the House of Representatives.

“The PDP that is representing you now is not the best for you. You should do the right thing in 2023,” he said.

He said though Gbajabiamila represents Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, he had executed many projects in Surulere 2.

Dabiri said the Speaker had installed streetlights in many streets in Itire- Ikate and Coker Aguda in Constituency 2 and had constructed many roads in the constituency.

He said it would be better for the people of the area if they have an APC Rep in 2023.

Mr Ahmed Apatira, Chairman, Itire- Ikate Local Council Development Area, commended Gbajabiamila for all his projects in Surulere 2 despite not representing the area.

He promised that the council and the party would do their best to deliver the area to APC in 2023.