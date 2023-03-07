2023 census: Nigeria to use digital maps, questionnaires, cloud computing - minister

She said that the count method would ensure compliance with the global climate change campaign for the reduction of emission by 30 per cent unconditionally and an additional 15 per cent conditionally by 2030.

According to her, almost two decades on, it has become imperative and urgent for Nigeria to conduct another census as clearly spelt out in the National Development Plan 2021 to 2025.

“This month marks 17 years since the last national census was conducted in Nigeria in 2006, by the United Nations standard, PHC ought to be conducted every 10 years,” she said.

The minister said that there was the need to address the inconsistency in the nation’s census and statistical system which limits the efficacy of development initiatives premised on obsolete data.

She said that a major challenge over the years had been the lack of inadequate funds to readily carry out such huge project in the face of pressing needs for social welfare and human capital development.

“It is worthy to note that 60 per cent of the funding and other requirements for the 2006 census could not have been achieved without the invaluable support of the development partners, corporate bodies and other key stakeholders,” she said.

Also speaking, the Minister of State, Budget and National planning, Prince Clem Agba, said major activities had been successfully completed in preparedness towards the census exercise.

“Demarcation of 773 Local Government Areas (LGA) into enumeration areas for the census, only Abadam LGA is yet to be demarcated and hybrid enumeration strategy is being deployed for its demarcation.