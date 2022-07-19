CAN asks Christians to reject candidates with links to terrorists, drugs, corruption

The directive is contained in a circular sent to all churches in the country by the Political and Strategy Committee of CAN.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Monday, July 18, 2022, a senior pastor of Family Worship Center, Abuja, Pastor Sarah Omakwu was seen reading the circular to her church members.

In the circular titled “2023 General Elections; Whom To Vote For,” the body urged members to look out for certain qualities in the presidential candidates.

Some of the qualities stated in the circular are honesty, truthfulness, respect for the rule of law, respect for religious and ethnic diversity, compassion discipline, and credibility.

The religious body also said any candidate seeking to rule the country must not be a member of any cult group; involve in drug dealings, witchcraft, or have any affinity with Boko Haram terrorists or any violent religious groups.

CAN added that the candidate Christians should vote for must have performed excellently in previous positions; must have good education sufficient to manage a complex society, effective management skills of human and natural resources.

The body further said, “Offices must be shared fairly to every section of Nigeria. There must be equal ethnic and religious representation in military and security agencies. We say no to the RUGA settlement policy and yes to ranching. There should be education and free healthcare to all Nigerians including almajiris. We reject open grazing, rather, there should be modernisation of animal husbandry, local control of economy including waters, rivers and forests. Everyone should control what we have.

“The candidate must not be a member of any cult, must have no involvement in drugs and witchcraft, no fanaticism, no relationship to Boko Haram or other violent religious groups. The person must have quality performance in previous positions, good education sufficient to manage a complex society, effective management of human and natural resources. The person must have the ability to envision transformation, ability to communicate the vision to diverse peoples, ability to effectively effect the vision of transformation, must be in good health, sound mind and physical fitness for the job.”

Pastor Omakwu prayed to God to grant Nigerians the kind of leader Christians want in 2023.