RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2021 UTME: JAMB releases result of mock exam

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the result of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock exam conducted on June 3.

UTME candidates writing exam at CBT centres
UTME candidates writing exam at CBT centres ece-auto-gen

Dr Fabian Benjamin, JAMB spokesperson made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Benjamin said in the statement: “The result of the mock examination conducted on the June 3 is now on our website.

“Candidates can check their results by visiting www.jamb.gov.ng (click on quick link then log on to e-facility to provide registration number to check the result).

“A total of 160,718 candidates indicated interest to sit for the examination but only 62,780 turned out for the mock exercise whose results are now released.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the main examinations will hold between June 19 and July 3.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Buhari set to visit Maiduguri on Thursday

INEC stops using shrines, mosques, churches as polling units for elections

25 years after, INEC creates additional 56,872 polling units in Nigeria

Nigeria's Twitter suspension: The gains and deprivations

2021 UTME: JAMB releases result of mock exam

Group calls for calm over alleged killing of Nigerian by South African police

Nigeria Consulate in New York clears backlog of over 1,300 passports

Army clears controversy surrounding new COAS Yahaya's service record

FG approves scholarships for 4 children of corps member killed during 2011 post-election violence