The Board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

Benjamin said that the verification of candidates before the commencement of the examination would, however, still obtain.

According to him, without such verification there will be no examination for any candidate.

He said candidates should feel free to go to their respective homes immediately they were through with their examination without filing out again for another verification.

”Candidates are no longer to wait to be signed out through another round of biometric verification after the examination, henceforth.

“They should go straight home as soon as they leave the examination hall.

”However, in addition to this, as we also release the results for each day, we will like to urge all those concerned to note that we will not hesitate to withdraw any result found to be a product of cheating.

”What this means is that it is not yet over, especially for those that may have engaged in acts unexpected of our standard,” Benjamin said.

The spokesman for the board also cautioned candidates writing the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to steer clear of any act capable of compromising the outcome of their participation.

According to him, any candidate caught in any act with a view to discredit the examination process will face severe consequences.

”Some candidates who dared to test the board’s system had already found themselves in the hands of security operatives after they were caught in the act and arrested.

”They were trying to impersonate.

”Let me sound it clear that the board will continue to monitor the examination as it progresses, using technology to ensure that the process is in any way not compromised,” Benjamin said.