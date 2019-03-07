An ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who was kidnapped in Katsina State has regained his freedom.

Yazid Abdullahi, an assistant presiding officer, was abducted while travelling with three others to his polling unit to conduct the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Safana local government area of the state on February 23, 2019.

According to a report by The Nation, the Katsina State Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, disclosed on Thursday, March 7 that the abduction victim escaped from his abductors.

"He escaped from his abductors and has spoken with me on his ordeals. Originally he was not officially engaged by INEC but had volunteered to replace someone who was earlier employed by the commission but could not turn up," he said.

Buba also disclosed that a suspect has already been arrested in connection to the abduction and will be prosecuted soon. He assured that authorities are prepared to ensure the conduct of the March 9 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will be more peaceful.

Even though the February elections have been largely touted to be peaceful, INEC disclosed last week that many of its electoral officials were subjected to threats, harassment, intimidation, assault, abduction and even rape.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, also announced a day after the elections that one of the commission's ad hoc staff, identified as Mrs Ibisiki Amachree, was killed in Rivers State.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammad Adamu, also revealed this week that two police officers were killed during the elections with a total of 323 offenders arrested for various offences.