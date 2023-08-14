ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2,000 Tuberculosis cases detected in H1 2023 in Plateau – NTBLCP

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zonal Medical Officer in charge of the NTBLCP in the North Central noted that during the testing week, those detected would be promptly placed on treatment as there would be prompt notification of persons who tested positive.

2,000 Tuberculosis cases detected in H1 2023 in Plateau – NTBLCP
2,000 Tuberculosis cases detected in H1 2023 in Plateau – NTBLCP

Recommended articles

Dr Shedrack Dimang, the Zonal Medical Officer in charge of the NTBLCP in the North Central, said this on Monday in Jos at the commencement of the national tuberculosis testing week. Dimang said that the positive cases were detected from hospitals and outreaches conducted in the state.

The rise in case detection is as a result of an increase in public awareness and the public doing away with misconceptions as regards the disease.

“The aim of the week-long testing is to create awareness about Tuberculosis (TB) and to also intensify TB case findings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also aim at putting those vulnerable to developing active TB on preventive treatment and prevent community spreading, as every undiagnosed and untreated case could infect 15 people within a year,’’ he said.

Dimang noted that during the testing week, those detected would be promptly placed on treatment as there would be prompt notification of persons who tested positive. He said the act would help address the issue of low TB case findings due to low awareness of the disease.

Similarly, Dr Bunmi Alagbe, Programme Officer in charge of TB at the Breakthrough Action, a NGO, said the essence of the week was to increase TB case findings, as the state had a high prevalence rate. Alagbe said in 2022, over 3,670 cases of TB were detected.

Dr. Adakole Okoh, the KNCV Global Fund Public Private Mix (GF-PPM) Coordinator, an NGO, attributed 50 per cent of the TB case notification findings to the private hospitals. He said the aim of the week-long testing was to accelerate efforts in TB case findings to end its spread.

Similarly, Plateau’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Cletus Shurkuk, said the essence of the week was to create massive awareness of TB via community outreaches, as the week long test would hold in the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shurkuk, who was represented by the Ministry’s director of Medical Services, Dr Audu Samuel, lamented that TB, which was a preventable and curable disease, had led to death and disabilities of persons in the state.

He called on people presenting symptoms such as weight loss, cough which had exceeded two weeks to avail themselves of the free testing and treatment at designated medical outreach centres in their respective LGAs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the event was organised in collaboration with other health partners in the state

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army arrests 3 alleged railtrack vandals in Nasarawa State

Army arrests 3 alleged railtrack vandals in Nasarawa State

Uzodimma’s choice of female running mate, proof of commitment to gender balance – Ex-lawmaker

Uzodimma’s choice of female running mate, proof of commitment to gender balance – Ex-lawmaker

Coconut farmers, processors seeks FG’s support

Coconut farmers, processors seeks FG’s support

2,000 Tuberculosis cases detected in H1 2023 in Plateau – NTBLCP

2,000 Tuberculosis cases detected in H1 2023 in Plateau – NTBLCP

Group tasks Osun govt on pragmatic approach to execution of projects

Group tasks Osun govt on pragmatic approach to execution of projects

NNPCL sponsors 60 petroleum scientists for sequence stratigraphy workshop at ABU

NNPCL sponsors 60 petroleum scientists for sequence stratigraphy workshop at ABU

COAS tasks Nigerian Army on efficient data management, record keeping

COAS tasks Nigerian Army on efficient data management, record keeping

AU holds meeting to address Niger coup

AU holds meeting to address Niger coup

Group takes anti-human trafficking crusade to markets in Asaba

Group takes anti-human trafficking crusade to markets in Asaba

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE