20 families of deceased policemen receive N29m in Jigawa.

This is announced in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Lawan Shiisu, in Dutse on Sunday.

Shiisu said the money was from the Police Family Welfare Insurance Scheme instituted by the Inspector-General of Police to provide succour to families of deceased personnel.

He explained that 20 families were presented with the cheques at the command’s headquarters in Dutse.

“The Commissioner of Police, Jigawa State Police Command, Emmanuel Ekot, has presented cheques worth N29,280,412.07k to 20 families of Police Officers who died while in active service, on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

“The beneficiaries, who were presented with cheques, are the Next of Kin of the deceased Police Officers,” he said.

The spokesperson added that the presentation of the cheques is part of the IGP’s Family Welfare Insurance Scheme being given to the family of deceased officers.

According to him, while presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries, Ekot appreciated the effort of the IG-P for improving the welfare of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.