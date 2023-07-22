2 siblings recovered dead from Ikorodu building collapse
Two siblings have been recovered dead from a partial building collapse at No 25, Ajao street CWC, by Olainukan Bus Stop. Ishawo. Ikorodu.
Farinloye said that the siblings, Rakib Atolagbe, 7 years old, and Mujib Atolagbe, 9, were trapped when a fence from the neighbouring house fell on their building during Saturday’s heavy downpour.
He said that the incident occurred at about 11:30 a.m.
“It was very unfortunate that no distress call was properly channeled to those whose responsibility it is to save lives at the right time.
“Officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) are currently on ground to assess the situation.
“May the Almighty forgive the deceased and console their parents,” Farinloye said.
