ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2 siblings recovered dead from Ikorodu building collapse

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two siblings have been recovered dead from a partial building collapse at No 25, Ajao street CWC, by Olainukan Bus Stop. Ishawo. Ikorodu.

2 siblings recovered dead from Ikorodu building collapse. [LIB]
2 siblings recovered dead from Ikorodu building collapse. [LIB]

Recommended articles

Farinloye said that the siblings, Rakib Atolagbe, 7 years old, and Mujib Atolagbe, 9, were trapped when a fence from the neighbouring house fell on their building during Saturday’s heavy downpour.

He said that the incident occurred at about 11:30 a.m.

“It was very unfortunate that no distress call was properly channeled to those whose responsibility it is to save lives at the right time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) are currently on ground to assess the situation.

“May the Almighty forgive the deceased and console their parents,” Farinloye said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2 siblings recovered dead from Ikorodu building collapse

2 siblings recovered dead from Ikorodu building collapse

Foundation donates materials for cemeteries’ maintenance in Katsina

Foundation donates materials for cemeteries’ maintenance in Katsina

PDP urges Gov Alia to prevent Diphtheria, Anthrax outbreaks in Benue

PDP urges Gov Alia to prevent Diphtheria, Anthrax outbreaks in Benue

Ex-agitators threatening to shutdown NDDC are uninformed, ignorant – Group

Ex-agitators threatening to shutdown NDDC are uninformed, ignorant – Group

PCN inducts 64 ESUT graduates into pharmacy profession

PCN inducts 64 ESUT graduates into pharmacy profession

Binani accuses INEC of frustrating petition at Adamawa guber tribunal

Binani accuses INEC of frustrating petition at Adamawa guber tribunal

Parents beg FG, seek review of increase in school fees

Parents beg FG, seek review of increase in school fees

Lagos govt pardons, frees 30 inmates

Lagos govt pardons, frees 30 inmates

Lagos residents express views over women bearing maiden name after divorce

Lagos residents express views over women bearing maiden name after divorce

Pulse Sports

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

Petrol hits ₦617 per litre in Abuja

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja