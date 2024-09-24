ADVERTISEMENT
2 LGAs declared open defecation free but 48m Nigerians still defecate openly

News Agency Of Nigeria

Elizabeth Ugoh, stated that about 48 million people in Nigeria practise open defecation.

48m Nigerians still defecate openly according to the Federal Government.
The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Terlumun Utsev, made the declaration on Tuesday in Otukpo.

Utsev, who was represented by the Director of Quality Control and Sanitation, Elizabeth Ugoh, stated that about 48 million people in Nigeria were practising open defecation.

The minister expressed concern that it made Nigeria the highest in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We understand that we need to do much more if we are to eliminate open defecation and achieve 100% access to sanitation and hygiene in the country.

“Open defecation has long been a challenge in many parts of the world, with far-reaching consequences.

“It compromises health, undermines education, especially for young girls, and even affects the local economy,” Utsev said.

“By eliminating open defecation, we are taking a crucial step toward achieving better sanitation, which translates to fewer diseases, higher productivity, and greater dignity for our people,” Utsev said.

Meanwhile, the Chief WASH, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)-Nigeria, Dr. Jane Bevan, assured that the organisation would continue to support all the 23 LGAs in Benue to achieve ODF status.

She stated that so far 11 of the 23 LGAs have attained the status.

Benue Commissioner for Water Resources, Environment, and Climate Change, Ugwu Odoh, said that the achievement was a testimony to the collective resolve, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Benue citizens.

The eradication of open defecation is a critical step towards creating healthier, safer, and more prosperous communities.

This accomplishment would not have been possible without the collaborative efforts of numerous stakeholders, including community leaders, partners, UNICEF, Self-Help Africa, and WaterAid, whose technical expertise and resources significantly contributed to our success.

“Others to also share in the achievement are the Federal Government under the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, local government officials, and other stakeholders,” Odeh said.

The Acting General Manager of Benue Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (BERWASA), Tony Mkpen, appreciated Gov. Hyacinth Alia for his tremendous support of donor-supported programmes.

“The harsh economic challenges at the moment have impacted negatively on government.

“He assured that the state government prioritise the prompt release of counterpart funds for our programmes and upgrade LGA WASH units to departments with budget lines,” Mkpen said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

