The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2 injured as bus rams into petroleum tanker in Kogi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The sector Commander expressed gladness that the inferno has subsided as at the time of filing this report.

2 injured as bus rams into petroleum tanker in Kogi.
2 injured as bus rams into petroleum tanker in Kogi.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports from Koton Karfe that the bus was heading to Lokoja from Abuja on Sunday morning but lost control and rammed into the tanker on the other lane.

Sources said the moment the bus hit the tanker, which was laden with petrol, it went into flame burning furiously along the Lokoja-Abuja highway.

Corps Commander Stephen Dawulung, Kogi Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander, who confirmed the incident, said that there was no death but the injured were rushed to Ideal Hospital Koton Karfe for medical attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dawulung, who described the incident as “very unfortunate”, blamed the accident on the recklessness of the bus driver said to be on high speed.

“The Toyota Hiace Bus had somersaulted, crossed the road and hit an Abuja-bound DAF Tanker loaded with PMS.

“Thank God that some of our personnel on patrol carried out the rescue operation and rescued four persons from the toyota Hiace and the tanker.

“Our men rushed two of the injured victims to Ideal Hospital, Koton Karfe, while other operatives are on traffic control to ensure free flow of vehicles across the scene,” he said.

The sector Commander expressed gladness that the inferno has subsided as at the time of filing this report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dawulung said that there was the need for strict observance of speed limits and caution on the part of Motorists due to certain bad portions of the roads.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2 injured as bus rams into petroleum tanker in Kogi

2 injured as bus rams into petroleum tanker in Kogi

Dangote refinery will contribute significantly to Nigeria economy growth - MOMAN

Dangote refinery will contribute significantly to Nigeria economy growth - MOMAN

NDLEA intercepts UK-bound ₦.5bn worth meth in Lagos, arrests 3 suspects

NDLEA intercepts UK-bound ₦.5bn worth meth in Lagos, arrests 3 suspects

UK set to ban Nigerian students, others from migrating with family

UK set to ban Nigerian students, others from migrating with family

Police confirm electrocution of 2 EKEDC staff in Lagos

Police confirm electrocution of 2 EKEDC staff in Lagos

Respect Tinubu's choices for NASS leadership, Wike tells aggrieved aspirants

Respect Tinubu's choices for NASS leadership, Wike tells aggrieved aspirants

INEC can learn a lot from Igbo trader union election - Airline CEO

INEC can learn a lot from Igbo trader union election - Airline CEO

Presidency produces 55-minute documentary on highlights of Buhari’s govt

Presidency produces 55-minute documentary on highlights of Buhari’s govt

Striking doctors, NMA, FG sign Memorandum of Understanding

Striking doctors, NMA, FG sign Memorandum of Understanding

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu