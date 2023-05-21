2 injured as bus rams into petroleum tanker in Kogi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports from Koton Karfe that the bus was heading to Lokoja from Abuja on Sunday morning but lost control and rammed into the tanker on the other lane.

Sources said the moment the bus hit the tanker, which was laden with petrol, it went into flame burning furiously along the Lokoja-Abuja highway.

Corps Commander Stephen Dawulung, Kogi Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander, who confirmed the incident, said that there was no death but the injured were rushed to Ideal Hospital Koton Karfe for medical attention.

Dawulung, who described the incident as “very unfortunate”, blamed the accident on the recklessness of the bus driver said to be on high speed.

“The Toyota Hiace Bus had somersaulted, crossed the road and hit an Abuja-bound DAF Tanker loaded with PMS.

“Thank God that some of our personnel on patrol carried out the rescue operation and rescued four persons from the toyota Hiace and the tanker.

“Our men rushed two of the injured victims to Ideal Hospital, Koton Karfe, while other operatives are on traffic control to ensure free flow of vehicles across the scene,” he said.

The sector Commander expressed gladness that the inferno has subsided as at the time of filing this report.

