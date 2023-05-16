The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2 EFCC officials arrested, charged over death of colleague

Ima Elijah

Two EFCC officials have been arrested and charged following the death of a cadet in Sokoto, Nigeria, after a refusing to sign off incomplete exhibits.

Abel Isah died upholding his duty [Twitter]
Abel Isah died upholding his duty [Twitter]

Recommended articles

The unfortunate event occurred at the Sokoto Zonal Command of the anti-graft commission.

Following the incident, the EFCC has taken immediate action by suspending the accused officials pending further investigation and potential prosecution. The commission has handed over the case to the local police for thorough examination.

The suspects, Odunayo and Tochukwu, have been charged with criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide. They were arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Court in Gwiwa, Sokoto.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a press conference held at the EFCC Headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory, spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren provided details on the matter.

According to Uwujaren, the altercation that led to Isah's death arose from a disagreement between the victim and his senior colleagues, Odunayo and Tochukwu, regarding the signing of incomplete exhibits seized from a fraud suspect.

Reports indicate that Isah was subjected to severe physical assault by the two senior officers at the EFCC zonal headquarters in Sokoto after he refused to sign off on the incomplete exhibits due to missing items.

The assault resulted in Isah sustaining grave injuries, which ultimately led to his death after being taken to the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uwujaren addressed the press conference, expressing the EFCC's regret over the incident. He stated that Isah had been receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained during the scuffle with his colleagues.

Uwujaren confirmed Isah's passing on May 7, 2023, at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto.

Regarding the ongoing investigation, Uwujaren noted that Odunayo and Tochukwu have been suspended by the EFCC and turned over to the Nigeria police for further scrutiny. The two officials now face charges of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide under Sections 60 and 191 of the Sokoto State Penal Code Law, 2019.

Uwujaren emphasised that, in addition to the police inquiry, the EFCC will apply disciplinary measures as per their staff regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission's Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and vowed to ensure that those responsible for Isah's death face justice.

Bawa also issued a stern warning to EFCC staff, urging them to uphold the code of behavior and avoid any form of indiscipline. He emphasised that the commission will not tolerate such acts.

The late officer, Abel Isah, was laid to rest on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Jos, Plateau state, as his colleagues, friends, and family bid him a final farewell.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Report blames poverty for 71% of gender-based violence cases in Nigeria

Report blames poverty for 71% of gender-based violence cases in Nigeria

2 EFCC officials arrested, charged over death of colleague

2 EFCC officials arrested, charged over death of colleague

PDP dismisses suspension of Makarfi by ward executives

PDP dismisses suspension of Makarfi by ward executives

NYSC wants corps members to be hardworking, make families proud

NYSC wants corps members to be hardworking, make families proud

Over 40 senators meet with Akpabio, Barau to resolve APC's zoning crisis

Over 40 senators meet with Akpabio, Barau to resolve APC's zoning crisis

Kwankwaso meets Tinubu in France, accepts to join his govt of national unity

Kwankwaso meets Tinubu in France, accepts to join his govt of national unity

Judge sends journalists out of courtroom to protect identity of witness against Kyari

Judge sends journalists out of courtroom to protect identity of witness against Kyari

Seun Kuti remanded for 48 hours in police custody for assaulting officer

Seun Kuti remanded for 48 hours in police custody for assaulting officer

Departing governors warned, no more free rams, hamper – Saraki

Departing governors warned, no more free rams, hamper – Saraki

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guiness World Record for cooking. [File]

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guinness World Record for cooking

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth