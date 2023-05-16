2 EFCC officials arrested, charged over death of colleague

The unfortunate event occurred at the Sokoto Zonal Command of the anti-graft commission.

Following the incident, the EFCC has taken immediate action by suspending the accused officials pending further investigation and potential prosecution. The commission has handed over the case to the local police for thorough examination.

The suspects, Odunayo and Tochukwu, have been charged with criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide. They were arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Court in Gwiwa, Sokoto.

The story

During a press conference held at the EFCC Headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory, spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren provided details on the matter.

According to Uwujaren, the altercation that led to Isah's death arose from a disagreement between the victim and his senior colleagues, Odunayo and Tochukwu, regarding the signing of incomplete exhibits seized from a fraud suspect.

Reports indicate that Isah was subjected to severe physical assault by the two senior officers at the EFCC zonal headquarters in Sokoto after he refused to sign off on the incomplete exhibits due to missing items.

The assault resulted in Isah sustaining grave injuries, which ultimately led to his death after being taken to the hospital.

Uwujaren addressed the press conference, expressing the EFCC's regret over the incident. He stated that Isah had been receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained during the scuffle with his colleagues.

Uwujaren confirmed Isah's passing on May 7, 2023, at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto.

What you should know

Regarding the ongoing investigation, Uwujaren noted that Odunayo and Tochukwu have been suspended by the EFCC and turned over to the Nigeria police for further scrutiny. The two officials now face charges of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide under Sections 60 and 191 of the Sokoto State Penal Code Law, 2019.

Uwujaren emphasised that, in addition to the police inquiry, the EFCC will apply disciplinary measures as per their staff regulations.

The commission's Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and vowed to ensure that those responsible for Isah's death face justice.

Bawa also issued a stern warning to EFCC staff, urging them to uphold the code of behavior and avoid any form of indiscipline. He emphasised that the commission will not tolerate such acts.