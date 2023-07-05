1st batch of Kwara pilgrims arrives home from Hajj
The Kwara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, says its first batch pilgrims have arrived in Ilorin on Wednesday.
She stated that the NAHCON Zonal Coordinator for Kwara, Alhaji Ibrahim Fijabi, said that 272 pilgrims arrived with him.
“The 272 first batch Pilgrims was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Alhaji Imam Bashir and the NAHCON Zonal Coordinator for Kwara, Ondo, and Ekiti State, Alhaji Ibrahim Fijabi among others.
“A total numbers of 272 Pilgrims were aboard from Jeddah Airport on Tuesday apart from the NAHCON official team that were among the first batch.
“They arrived at Lagos around 2:00a.m. and took off to Ilorin International Airport at 8: 30 a.m.”
