161 Nigerians return from Libya after illegal migration to Europe fails

Ambassador Kabiru Musa, Charge D’Affaires En Titre of the Nigerian Mission in Libya disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

According to Musa, the Federal Government through its Mission in Libya secured the release of the detained Nigerians to enable them return home to rebuild their lives.

Musa said that the evacuees are expected to arrive the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Monday night.

"As part of the Federal Government’s pledge to ensure none of its citizens is left stranded abroad, we have successfully evacuated another 161 Nigerians from Libya.

"The Nigerian Mission in Libya with support from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Libyan authorities secured their release from detention centers across Libya so that they can return home to rebuild their lives.

"The 161 evacuees departed Mitiga International Airport, Tripoli aboard chattered flight No. UZ0189 on Monday evening and are expected to arrive the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos same Monday night.

"They include 87 males, 68 females, five children and one infant.

"This further shows the commitment of the Federal government in ensuring the safety and dignity of every Nigerian citizens in the diaspora," Musa said.

Musa said that the evacuees were also sensitised on the dangers of irregular migration, were warned against embarking on such perilous journeys again, and to also warn others on getting home to avoid irregular migration.