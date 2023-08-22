ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

161 Nigerians return from Libya after illegal migration to Europe fails

News Agency Of Nigeria

They include 87 men, 68 women, five children and one infant.

Almost 6,000 stranded Nigerians have been repatriated under the IOM/FG Voluntary Humanitarian Repatriation (VHR) exercise in 2023 [NAN]
Almost 6,000 stranded Nigerians have been repatriated under the IOM/FG Voluntary Humanitarian Repatriation (VHR) exercise in 2023 [NAN]

Recommended articles

Ambassador Kabiru Musa, Charge D’Affaires En Titre of the Nigerian Mission in Libya disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

According to Musa, the Federal Government through its Mission in Libya secured the release of the detained Nigerians to enable them return home to rebuild their lives.

Musa said that the evacuees are expected to arrive the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As part of the Federal Government’s pledge to ensure none of its citizens is left stranded abroad, we have successfully evacuated another 161 Nigerians from Libya.

"The Nigerian Mission in Libya with support from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Libyan authorities secured their release from detention centers across Libya so that they can return home to rebuild their lives.

"The 161 evacuees departed Mitiga International Airport, Tripoli aboard chattered flight No. UZ0189 on Monday evening and are expected to arrive the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos same Monday night.

"They include 87 males, 68 females, five children and one infant.

"This further shows the commitment of the Federal government in ensuring the safety and dignity of every Nigerian citizens in the diaspora," Musa said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musa said that the evacuees were also sensitised on the dangers of irregular migration, were warned against embarking on such perilous journeys again, and to also warn others on getting home to avoid irregular migration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that almost 6,000 stranded Nigerians have been repatriated under the IOM/FG Voluntary Humanitarian Repatriation (VHR) exercise in 2023.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adekotujo, new acting Head of Public Affair, NCAA assumes office

Adekotujo, new acting Head of Public Affair, NCAA assumes office

Bayelsa commences payment of wage awards, gratuities to LG workers, retirees

Bayelsa commences payment of wage awards, gratuities to LG workers, retirees

I'll start from the scratch, my appointment is a call to service - Oyetola

I'll start from the scratch, my appointment is a call to service - Oyetola

Unical management has no vested interest in Dean’s suspension - Vice Chancellor

Unical management has no vested interest in Dean’s suspension - Vice Chancellor

LP dismisses alleged plan by Atiku to join forces with Peter Obi, Kwankwaso

LP dismisses alleged plan by Atiku to join forces with Peter Obi, Kwankwaso

161 Nigerians return from Libya after illegal migration to Europe fails

161 Nigerians return from Libya after illegal migration to Europe fails

Soludo will distribute rice to 300,000 Anambra households before 2024

Soludo will distribute rice to 300,000 Anambra households before 2024

New Minister of Justice Fagbemi pledges to follow the rules

New Minister of Justice Fagbemi pledges to follow the rules

Unilorin's new students to resume in October

Unilorin's new students to resume in October

Pulse Sports

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries

Woman and taxi driver used to illustrate this story [Pulse]

The turbulent relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers