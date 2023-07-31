15 ministerial nominees have submitted their credentials ahead of screening

The spokesperson for the Senate, Yemi Adaramodu, has, according to ThePunch confirmed that the screening of the nominees by the Senate would commence on Monday, July 32, 2023.

The nominees were reported to have submitted their credentials to the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Abdullahi Gumel on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Some of the nominees who have submitted their documents include the Women Leader of the All Progressive Congress, Betty Edu; Uju Ohaneye; Tunde Ojo; Abubakar Danladi, Uche Nnaji; and former Nexim Bank, Managing Director, Stella Okotette.

It would be recalled that on Thursday, July 27, 2023, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio unveiled President Bola Tinubu’s 28-man ministerial nominees list.

Following the announcement, the nominees were asked to visit the office of the SSA, located at AB 25, Basement, National Assembly complex, between 28 July and 30 July “for necessary documentation, ahead of the screening, which commences on Monday 31 July.”

Gumel told the nominees that their documentation had commenced, adding that they were expected to complete all necessary processes before the screening.

According to ThePunch, a source disclosed that 15 out of the 28 ministerial nominees had dropped their documents.