ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

14 travellers narrowly escape death as bus catches fire on Anambra bridge

Damilare Famuyiwa

The bus, a Toyota Hiace, was traveling towards Asaba in Delta State when it suddenly burst into flames while on the bridge.

14 travellers narrowly escape death as bus catches fire on Anambra bridge
14 travellers narrowly escape death as bus catches fire on Anambra bridge

Recommended articles

The driver sustained minor injuries in the incident on Wednesday, which caused significant panic and traffic congestion.

Eyewitnesses reported that the Toyota Hiace bus was en route to Asaba, Delta State when flames suddenly erupted from the front of the vehicle while it was still moving. Passengers managed to escape, exiting the bus one by one before the fire consumed it entirely.

An eyewitness, Obiora Uzor, a local trader, recounted the chaos as the blaze spread rapidly.

ADVERTISEMENT

No one knew what triggered the fire,” Uzor noted. “The passengers were terrified as they struggled to get out. It created a massive traffic jam on the bridge, and everyone rushed to help put out the flames before the firefighters arrived.”

The incident caused a heavy gridlock for several hours, affecting traffic in both directions. Firefighters from the Anambra State Fire Service confirmed the event, stating they received an emergency call at 9:30 AM.

A team was dispatched promptly to manage the situation, ensuring the fire was contained and did not spread to other vehicles on the bridge.

Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, though the driver was injured in the blaze. The fire service emphasized the importance of prompt reporting of such incidents and advised vehicle owners to equip their vehicles with fire extinguishers.

After extinguishing the fire, the firefighters remained on the scene until the afternoon, ensuring safety was restored.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Thursday evening, the charred remains of the bus had been moved to the side of the bridge to minimize disruption to traffic. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 Farmers in court for invading church with charms, human faeces and weapons

4 Farmers in court for invading church with charms, human faeces and weapons

Anambra Labour leaders ask Soludo to adopt FG minimum wage template

Anambra Labour leaders ask Soludo to adopt FG minimum wage template

24-year-old bags 2 years jail term for drug trafficking in Lagos

24-year-old bags 2 years jail term for drug trafficking in Lagos

14 travellers narrowly escape death as bus catches fire on Anambra bridge

14 travellers narrowly escape death as bus catches fire on Anambra bridge

Gov Aiyedatiwa promises ₦73,000 minimum wage for civil servants in November

Gov Aiyedatiwa promises ₦73,000 minimum wage for civil servants in November

NCC raids Ajegunle bookshops, seizes ₦20 million worth of pirated books

NCC raids Ajegunle bookshops, seizes ₦20 million worth of pirated books

VIDEO: 5 teen protesters against bad governance collapse during court hearing

VIDEO: 5 teen protesters against bad governance collapse during court hearing

Police arrest 177 criminals, uncover organ harvesting, ritual killing network

Police arrest 177 criminals, uncover organ harvesting, ritual killing network

Wike distributes 80 cars to financially empower youths, reduce transport costs

Wike distributes 80 cars to financially empower youths, reduce transport costs

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

FG cautions content creators against negative narratives about Nigeria

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Gov Yusuf mourns death of spokesperson’s son

5 retired army officers pulled out in Lagos [NAN]

5 retired army officers pulled out in Lagos