14 travellers narrowly escape death as bus catches fire on Anambra bridge

The driver sustained minor injuries in the incident on Wednesday, which caused significant panic and traffic congestion.

Eyewitnesses reported that the Toyota Hiace bus was en route to Asaba, Delta State when flames suddenly erupted from the front of the vehicle while it was still moving. Passengers managed to escape, exiting the bus one by one before the fire consumed it entirely.

An eyewitness, Obiora Uzor, a local trader, recounted the chaos as the blaze spread rapidly.

“No one knew what triggered the fire,” Uzor noted. “The passengers were terrified as they struggled to get out. It created a massive traffic jam on the bridge, and everyone rushed to help put out the flames before the firefighters arrived.”

The incident caused a heavy gridlock for several hours, affecting traffic in both directions. Firefighters from the Anambra State Fire Service confirmed the event, stating they received an emergency call at 9:30 AM.

A team was dispatched promptly to manage the situation, ensuring the fire was contained and did not spread to other vehicles on the bridge.

Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, though the driver was injured in the blaze. The fire service emphasized the importance of prompt reporting of such incidents and advised vehicle owners to equip their vehicles with fire extinguishers.

After extinguishing the fire, the firefighters remained on the scene until the afternoon, ensuring safety was restored.

