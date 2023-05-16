The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

13 year-old wins 2023 Rivers Spelling Bee Competition

News Agency Of Nigeria

More than 700 students in Rivers State participated in the competition.

A national competition is scheduled to hold from July 26 to July 29, 2023 (image used for illustrative purpose) [Leadership]
A national competition is scheduled to hold from July 26 to July 29, 2023 (image used for illustrative purpose) [Leadership]

Recommended articles

Edwin-Isotu, a student of Graduate High School, Port Harcourt, will represent the state in the national competition, scheduled to hold from July 26 to July 29 in Rivers State.

The national coordinator of the programme, Abdulsalam Ibrahim, in a statement on Tuesday, said the goal of the Nigeria Spelling Bee Competition was to promote literacy among Nigerian students, and reward learning with amazing opportunities.

Ibrahim said the competition was crucial as a lot of young people had formed the habit of using slang, shortening words while writing, blaming the trend on the advent of social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the English language was a prerequisite for learning, adding that its mastering at all times should be considered pertinent, especially for students and young people, who are the future of the country.

"Having been charged by the Federal Ministry of Education to produce the best of Nigeria and project them as Team Nigeria at international stages, we aim to bring out the very best wordsmiths and readers to do Nigeria proud.

"This is the reason for organising spelling competitions among Nigerian school students, to promote accurate spelling of the commonly used English words and improve the knowledge of students.

"We do not give the spellers words to learn, they have to study words from the dictionary, at the National level, they have to write essays too."

Ibrahim said the competition was aimed at improving learning for spelling and comprehension of concepts, adding that a study guide had been prepared to guide spellers and teach rules of spelling.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that spellers were actively engaged in learning communication and public speaking skills, as well as building their self-esteem.

He said the organisation was worried about the common mistakes students and writers often made in the usage of English words and in the three major Nigerian languages.

According to Edwin-Isotu's tutor, Evans Kingsley, he is optimistic that the boy will do Rivers State proud at the national finals and beyond.

"I see the confidence in him and he has proven it, so I am optimistic that we will become victorious."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that winners of the regional stage will progress to the national finals where they will compete for a chance to win a grand prize of ₦1 million scholarship, among other prizes

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 700 students from secondary, primary and institutional platforms in Rivers State, participated in the competition.

National champions also win an all-expenses-paid trip to represent Nigeria at the African Spelling Bee Competition in November in Ethiopia.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akpabio promises stability if elected Senate President

Akpabio promises stability if elected Senate President

13 year-old wins 2023 Rivers Spelling Bee Competition

13 year-old wins 2023 Rivers Spelling Bee Competition

Aisha Buhari defends the relevance of NYSC after 50 years

Aisha Buhari defends the relevance of NYSC after 50 years

FG inaugurates 254 housing units in Enugu

FG inaugurates 254 housing units in Enugu

After 13 days in London, Buhari returns to Nigeria

After 13 days in London, Buhari returns to Nigeria

I’ll never congratulate Tinubu, Bode George insists

I’ll never congratulate Tinubu, Bode George insists

Bill that allows independent candidacy for elections moves to Buhari's table

Bill that allows independent candidacy for elections moves to Buhari's table

Report blames poverty for 71% of gender-based violence cases in Nigeria

Report blames poverty for 71% of gender-based violence cases in Nigeria

2 EFCC officials arrested, charged over death of colleague

2 EFCC officials arrested, charged over death of colleague

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guiness World Record for cooking. [File]

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guinness World Record for cooking

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth