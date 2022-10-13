RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

126 more Nigerians back from Libya

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Thursday in Lagos received 126 Nigerians who had been stranded in Libya as they returned home.

126 more Nigerians back from Libya.
126 more Nigerians back from Libya.

Read Also

Farinloye, who represented the Director General, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, said that the Nigerians were received at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 16:22 p.m.

He said that the returnees, who arrived aboard a Boeing 700-787 Al Buraq Air with registration number 5A-DMG, were brought back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through a voluntary repatriation programme.

Farinloye said that the programme was meant for the distressed Nigerians who had left the country to seek greener pastures in various European countries but could not afford to return when their journey became frustrated.

He said that the returnees brought back comprise 46 male adults, 62 female adults, two male and six female children, as well as four female and six male infants.

The acting coordinator urged Nigerians to be wary of close associates, family friends or neighbourhood elders who deceive with sweet talks of better life in foreign countries.

Farinloye said that many were now being deceived with promises of assistance to destinations such as Iraq, Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and Egypt, but end up in connection houses in Libya.

He enjoined the returnees to turn a new leaf in looking for ample opportunities that abound in the country, which are enough for everyone to achieve their desired goals.

”We admonish the returnees on the need to realise that there’s no country better than Nigeria.

”There are ample opportunities for all of us to thrive and live happily in virtuous and God fearing manners in Nigeria without unnecessarily exposing ourselves to undeserved dangers in foreign lands,” he said.

Farinloye encouraged the returnees to be positive ambassadors toward advocacy and sensitisation against irregular migration that leaves the youths vulnerable to all sorts of abuses and death in extreme cases.

He said that officials of sister agencies such as Immigration Service, Refugee Commission, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Police, were also on hand to receive the returnees.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

#EndSARS: Labour Party to review campaign council list after backlash

#EndSARS: Labour Party to review campaign council list after backlash

Obi of Onitsha marks 20 years on throne with Ofala festival

Obi of Onitsha marks 20 years on throne with Ofala festival

Osun Election Tribunal concludes pre-hearing, begins hearing Oct. 26

Osun Election Tribunal concludes pre-hearing, begins hearing Oct. 26

2023: Tinubu’s campaign strategy on path to victory – Campaign Director

2023: Tinubu’s campaign strategy on path to victory – Campaign Director

126 more Nigerians back from Libya

126 more Nigerians back from Libya

Enugu PDP guber candidate promises to raise GDP to $30b

Enugu PDP guber candidate promises to raise GDP to $30b

ASR builds 3,000 seater Unilorin amphitheater

ASR builds 3,000 seater Unilorin amphitheater

Hazard Allowance: Health-workers issue 7 days ultimatum to FG

Hazard Allowance: Health-workers issue 7 days ultimatum to FG

Police kill 2 notorious bandits , rescue 1 kidnap victim in Kaduna

Police kill 2 notorious bandits , rescue 1 kidnap victim in Kaduna

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Flood renders hundreds of people homeless in Kogi State. (Punch)

Why a dam in Cameroon causes devastating floods in Nigeria every year [Pulse Explainer]

Tobi Phillips, and Princess Ashley Adegoke

Meet 2 more women set to marry Ooni of Ife as he turns 48 this October

Tompolo

Tompolo captures massive vessel loaded with stolen crude oil

Here's what we imagined Buhari thought [Twitter]

Buhari saw the cofounder of Paystack, Ezra Olubi and probably had these 5 thoughts