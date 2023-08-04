ADVERTISEMENT
122 kids in Nigeria die from Diphtheria – UNICEF

A total of 3,850 suspected cases were reported, out of which 1,387 cases of diphtheria have been confirmed.

Vaccination against diphtheria remains the most effective preventive measure to curb the spread of the infection and save young lives - UNICEF
Amid the escalating crisis, UNICEF has intensified its efforts to combat the spread of the bacterial infection, Corynebacterium diphtheriae, which releases toxic substances into the body, leading to severe health complications and, in some cases, death. Common symptoms include breathing difficulties and heart rhythm problems, while the infection primarily targets the mucous membranes of the nose and throat.

According to Akau, a total of 3,850 suspected cases were reported, out of which 1,387 cases of diphtheria have been confirmed by medical authorities. The impact of the outbreak is predominantly concentrated in states like Kano, Yobe, Katsina, Lagos, Sokoto, Zamfara, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which together accounted for a staggering 98 per cent of the suspected cases.

The devastating reality is that a significant 71.5 per cent of the confirmed cases were children between the ages of two and 14 years. Safiya Akau expressed her heartfelt distress at the situation, stressing that this outbreak is a dire wake-up call to address the gaps in childhood immunisation.

Cristian Munduate, UNICEF's Representative in Nigeria, echoed the urgency of the situation and called for immediate action to protect the vulnerable children. Vaccination against diphtheria remains the most effective preventive measure to curb the spread of the infection and save young lives.

