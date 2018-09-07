news

The Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) has said that twelve states in Nigeria are at risk of experiencing various degrees of floods in September.

The director, Engineering Hydrology at the agency, Engineer Clement Nze, stated this at a stakeholders meeting organized by the National Emergency Managemenet Agency (NEMA) to address the recent flood alerts in the country.

Nze noted that the current indices which resulted in the September 29, 2012 flooding have almost been reached.

He said the water level at River Niger had risen to 10.01meters and 21,731 cubic meters as against the 12.84 meters and 31, 692 cubic meters per second in 2012.

“Along the River Niger axis, the states at risk of flooding Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Anambra, Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta,” Nze said.

“On Benue axis, states like Adamawa, Taraba and Benue state are at high risk of flooding,” he added.

Addressing journalists, the director general of NEMA, Engineer Mustapha Maihaja, said a team of three persons would be constituted to visit the states.

He urged stakeholders to increase their level of preparedness should an emergency occur.

The NEMA boss also urged Nigerians living on flood plains to relocate in order to prevent the loss of lives in the case of an emergency.