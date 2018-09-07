Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

12 states are at the risk of flooding in three weeks

Alert! These 12 states may experience flooding in September

These 12 states are at the risk of experiencing flooding in the month of September.

  • Published:
DG NEMA, Engineer Mustapha Maihaja, urges residents on areas prone to flooding to relocate. play

DG NEMA, Engineer Mustapha Maihaja, urges residents on areas prone to flooding to relocate.

(Pulse)

The Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) has said that twelve states in Nigeria are at risk of experiencing various degrees of floods in September.

The director, Engineering Hydrology at the agency, Engineer Clement Nze, stated this at a stakeholders meeting organized by the National Emergency Managemenet Agency (NEMA) to address the recent flood alerts in the country.

Nze noted that the current indices which resulted in the September 29, 2012 flooding have almost been reached.

He said the water level at River Niger had risen to 10.01meters and 21,731 cubic meters as against the 12.84 meters and 31, 692 cubic meters per second in 2012.

“Along the River Niger axis, the states at risk of flooding Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Anambra, Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta,” Nze said.

“On Benue axis, states like Adamawa, Taraba and Benue state are at high risk of flooding,” he added.

ALSO READ: FEMA assures residents that troubling tremor won't lead to earthquake

Addressing journalists, the director general of NEMA, Engineer Mustapha Maihaja, said a team of three persons would be constituted to visit the states.

He urged stakeholders to increase their level of preparedness should an emergency occur.

The NEMA boss also urged Nigerians living on flood plains to relocate in order to prevent the loss of lives in the case of an emergency.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion I did a 12-hour road trip and police kept begging for...bullet
2 Saraki I want to unite Nigeria, set it on sustainable economic growth...bullet
3 Nigerian Army How soldiers are ranked and ways to identify thembullet

Related Articles

Flooding Disaster Flood kills soldier, 9 others in Kebbi
In Niger Government spends N930m on new road
Niger Flood Government spends N674 on relief materials –official
Strategy Partnering for Growth in Africa by Joe Kaeser, President and CEO of Siemens AG
In Niger Flood claims 14 lives — official
Flood Alert NEMA raises alarm, urges evacuation of people from river banks
In Kaduna Flood ravages 3 Local Government Areas
Tech Nigerian social enterprise startup, ImpactRays, shortlisted for the 2018 Hult Prize for tech innovation
Eid-el Kabir Cattle dealers decry low patronage in Kano
Pulse Blogger Zero sugar coke, late in the day

Local

Saraki, Atiku, Dankwambo, Nigerians react to Abuja tremors
Abuja Tremors Saraki, Atiku, Melaye, other Nigerians react to vibrations
Ali Ndume
Ndume Senator expresses concern over escalation of Boko Haram attacks in North east
Boko Haram Army kills 14 terrorists, rescue 21 hostages [Photos]
Everything you need to know about Abuja's earth vibrations
Abuja Tremors Everything you need to know about Abuja's earth vibrations